Hello Alaska, thank you for reading the Bud Hub! This cycle I found some nice flowers to tell y'all about! Let’s get into it!
“Grape Topanga” Grown by Greenlife Supply and purchased at Greenlife Supply. (26.91% THC) This strain is classified as an indica leaning hybrid. I selected this strain based on the recommendation of the budtender at Greenlife. He told me that this was his favorite on the menu, and I understand why. Grape Topanga is very tasty and aromatic. I describe it as fruity, pungent, and creamy with sweet/spicy notes. I found the high to be easy, chill, and soothing. This strain definitely seemed to calm my stress and balance me out each time I lit up. Online I noticed that Grape Topanga is referred to as a well balanced hybrid, but I have to agree with Greenlife in classing it as an indica, I had zero trace of a rush or an energy boost. Parenting plants are Grape Pie and Topanga Canyon OG. Very nice flower Greenlife, and great recommendation by your staff as well!
“Triangle Canyon” Grown by Boreal and purchased at GoodSinse. (17.72% THC, 1.59% Terpenes) I have a lot to say about this strain! I haven't been as wigged out by a strain as I was from this one in quite a while! This experience is proof that those high THC numbers don’t mean much, especially when you compare my experience with this flower to the one I wrote about above. (Considering the almost 10% higher THC number, and the related lineage!) This strain is the result of crossing Topanga Canyon x Triangle Kush and is classified as a hybrid. Triangle Canyon’s flavor and aroma can be described as pine along with soft, pleasing cheese. The smoke also had a nice fruity element that was very enjoyable. The effects were at first somewhat numbing and gave me a “heavy head” sensation. But, within 20-30 minutes I was unable to sit still, and did everything I could to make the intense rush pass quickly - so high! This weed needs a warning label, and I am quite sure there are some smokers out there who are looking for this kind of buzz. Nice one, Boreal!
“Blue Skunk” grown by Moose Garden and purchased at AM Delight. (15.88% THC, 0% CBD, and 18.39% CBN). CBN is a unique analog cannabinoid which is known for its sedative properties and pain relieving properties. The smoke is tasty with clean, floral notes and a slight spiciness. There was also a rubber/chemical flavor that was detectable during the exhale. Online reviews indicate that this strain should have a strong blueberry flavor, but I found it to be much more floral/chemical. Blue Skunk is classified as an indica and is a combination of Blueberry and Skunk #1. I shared this weed with the family: we were all glazed over in the eyes, but we also all went about some chores and activities happily but also individually. I always enjoy my experience at AM Delight, it’s a very welcoming environment with a large selection of accessories and smokeables. Nice bud and nice shop, Angie and Marius!
“Starfarts” grown by Stoned Salmon Farms and purchased at Grass Station 49. (19.3% THC, 0.1% CBD, and 1.95% Terpenes) This flower’s name cracked me up (some silly visuals…) and the budtender told me it was very popular. I found the aroma to be in the diesel category, alluring and gassy; there were some tangy, herbal notes in the smoke as well. I was unable to find any information online about these genetics, it must be a strain bred by Stoned Salmon Farms or someone else locally. I’d be interested in learning which strains are in the lineage if anyone reading knows and would be willing to write into the magazine. Starfarts’ bud structure was another thing I found appealing; round, well trimmed buds with flecks of orange and lilac. Effects were numbing and peaceful with a little case of the munchies to follow. This was some nice weed that I was happy to take home and enjoy. She’s a keeper!
That’s all for this round fellow smokers! Take care of each other out there, and stay blazed! Please direct any feedback, suggestions, or other correspondence to our wonderful editor, Dorothy Chomicz at editor@alaskacannabist.com.