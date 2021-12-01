If you’re looking for a path through the jungle of THC and CBD products for something to help enhance your sleep, you’ll find the terpene called myrcene at the trailhead. Your search for the right buds, edibles and CDBs will be shortened if you start with this earthy oil.
Terpenes are the oils of the plant that bring the aroma and specific effects on your head and body. By considering the terps you can fine-tune your high to desired effects.
Over 100 different terpenes can be found in cannabis. A typical lab profile will identify about 20 of the most common.
Each terpene brings a different dish to the potluck which becomes your buzz.
“For sleep, lean toward indica,” Brandon Emmett, co-founder of Good Titrations in Fairbanks, said. “What separates indica from sativa is the terpene profile. You want profiles that have a calming effect. Indica has myrcene, and that can enhance sleep.”
In a 2000 study published in the International Journal of Phytotherapy and Phytopharmacology, Brazilian essential oils researchers found myrcene can increase sleeping time in mice by 2.6 times.
Greg Allison, operations director of GOOD Cannabis in Fairbanks, said, “Myrcene and linalool have a soothing and relaxing effect. We call them the 'rest terpenes.'”
You can get these rest terpenes in a variety of THC and CDB products. For flower, according to Emmett, kush strains are a good place to start.
Allison likes tinctures for sleep aid.
“You put a drop or two under your tongue, and you don’t have to wait for it to digest. It gets into your blood much faster,” he said. “There are a lot of people interested in the CBD products for sleep aids.”
GOOD carries a line of sleep enhancing CBD products such as Green Roads' CBD Sleep Capsules and "Plant Sleep CBD" by The High Expedition.
A product called Rick Simpson Oil, often sought by cancer patients, has sleep enhancing chemistry and be found in various cannabis retail stores around Alaska.
Simpson was a scientist who developed a whole plant extraction method that draws much higher concentrations of terpenes from the plant. Allison said occasionally people will ask for it specifically.
According to WebMD, Rick Simpson oil is widely believed to have benefit as a cancer treatment, but there is no research to support that. Simpson posted his recipe online and makes no profit from his process. There is no brand. Many people make their own form of Rick Simpson oil.
Edibles for sleep enhancement can get tricky.
“Edibles are interesting but more of a crap-shoot,” said Emmett. “Some actually have the full spectrum of terpenes but most are just CBD. People get in trouble with edibles because the effects take time, and there’s a tendency to take too much, too fast. Two hours later you have an out of body experience before the effect your looking for gets there. With edibles you want to start low and go slow.”
One widely held belief among cannabis industry members is that there needs to be more research into terpenes. This is an unexplored field.
In Alaska, sellers are not required to provide customers with a terpene report. Growers who develop strains use them more, and many users are aware that the terepenes in the bud will define the high you can expect.
Myrcene is the most common terpene found in cannabis, and just because a strain has myrcene doesn’t mean it will provide sleep enhancement.
“There is an entourage effect that comes when different terpenes combine and give something more synergetic than the two parts have,” Allison said.
The CBD and THC combined give the entourage effect. Look for a strains that have both and it can have enhanced effects.
“A close ratio of THC to CBD will have a relaxing effect,” Emmett said. “High THC content tends to have a more energizing effect. If you’re looking to relax, a low THC and high CBD ratio can be good, but that’s not what recreational users are looking for.”
What flower to buy? A starting formula would be: Indica with a high myrcene content, or if lab profiles are not available, go with a high overall terpene percentage with a close ratio of THC to CBD.
Allison offers this advice, “Talk to the budtenders. They will help you find what’s best for your needs.”