Tools for an experienced smoker
Matt Buxton/Alaska Cannabist

In the five years since the launch of Alaska Cannabist, I’ve had the awesome opportunity to write about loads of gadgets. Some have stayed in my regular rotation, while others have gathered dust in the corner of my office. So to commemorate this magazine giving me a chance to geek out over gizmos, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite products that I still use today.

The Lookah Seahorse

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.