In the five years since the launch of Alaska Cannabist, I’ve had the awesome opportunity to write about loads of gadgets. Some have stayed in my regular rotation, while others have gathered dust in the corner of my office. So to commemorate this magazine giving me a chance to geek out over gizmos, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite products that I still use today.
When I first started writing for Alaska Cannabist, I had a vague notion of what went into smoking concentrates, and I was, frankly, intimidated. I found the traditional approach of using a dab rig with a blowtorch to be tricky to get right and hard for me to correctly dose.
That’s where a fortunate crossing of paths with the folks at Good Titrations at an event came to my rescue. They introduced me to the world of nectar collectors, essentially glass straws with a narrow end that you can heat and dip into the concentrate of choice like a hummingbird. I found it far easier to use and much better at getting the size dose I was looking for.
These nectar collectors come in many different shapes, sizes and price ranges. You can get nectar collectors in all glass, glass with metal tips and even built-in batteries that heat the end, eliminating the need for a torch. For my money, though, the best overall package is the Lookah Seahorse line. It’s small, sleek, easy to use and, most importantly, affordable.
Lookah Seahorse Pro, about $50, various retailers
The taster/chillum/one-hitter
Yes. I recently wrote a piece extolling the virtues of the humble glass taster in the last issue of Alaska Cannabist, but, dang it, they’re just that good. About the most straightforward approach to smoking flower, I always keep one nearby. I find them easy to use, discrete and flavorful once you get the hang of using them.
Plus, you can find them at just about any shop for around $5. If you’re looking for a bit of an upgrade, Grav offers a line of tasters that come with protection in the form of a silicone cap to stretch over both ends. Not only can you fling it across the room without fear—something I’ve seen a budtender do once—but I found it also keeps the smell to a minimum. The Grav tasters come in different sizes, with the larger one including a built-in glass filter.
Several brands, including Grav, $5-15
Designed by none other than Seth Rogen, this ceramic ashtray set by his home goods brand House Plant has been a surprisingly lovely upgrade on my smoking setup. Coming along with a little flower vase and dish, the ashtray is roughly the size of a beer can with a deep well for collecting ashes and a smart little trough to rest your joint or one-hitter on.
Its size and build make it handy for walking around while taking your time with a joint, almost like sipping on a beer. Plus, it looks nice, and the deep well also keeps the ashes out of sight. I received it as a gift, which is how I’d recommend treating this set when its price tag is nearly $100. But it’s undoubtedly an excellent gift for the dedicated joint smoker in your life.
A bottle of isopropyl and some Q-tips
Whatever you’re using to imbibe, there’s one universal truth: Dirty glass doesn’t hit quite right. So while I have been guilty of pretty gross bongs and pipes over the years, I’ve recently been on a mission to keep my glass clean. Maybe it’s something about being well into my 30s now, but that little bit of regular maintenance on a bong by changing the water and rinsing out the resin with a bit of isopropyl alcohol, coarse salt, cotton swabs and elbow grease goes a long, long way.
$10 for plenty at any grocery or drug store
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.