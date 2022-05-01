As someone who just wrote a big story about less-potent weed, dabs are not a huge part of my routine, so when I do decide to bring home a bit of shatter or wax I want it to at least be convenient. To that end, I’ve really fallen in love with glass dab straws rather than the full-on dab oil rig. There’s the really nice Nectar Collector line as well as many more simple takes on the concept: A glass straw with a tip for dabbing into your concentrate of choice and a mouthpiece on the opposite end. Glass makers have had a lot of ideas about what should go between the two to help take the burn off a straight shot of vaporized concentrate.
When looking for a gadget recently, I had a budtender point out a set of colorful dab straws and pipes that came with chambers filled with glycerin. It’s a non-toxic gel that freezes quicker and stays frozen longer than water, with the pitch being that you can toss in out in the cold or in a freezer for the chilliest of dabs.
After several attempts, I’d have to say that I’m not sold.
The problem, at least with this pipe, is that it’s a straight tube of glass with a separate chamber of glycerin wrapped around it. Unlike a bong, the smoke and the glycerin never touch, so it's still a straight shot from the heated tip to you. Chill the glycerin all you want but the smoke doesn't make contact with the cooled glass long enough for it to really make a significant difference in terms of heat. Compared to a non-glycerin dab straw equipped with a longer chamber that simply extends the distance the vapor has to take to get to you, the results were basically equal.
So, when shopping keep that in mind. If you’re looking for the coolest of pipes, remember that it takes more than just a colorful bit of liquid to make a difference. There are other pieces out there that have coils going through the pipe that will slow it down and give it more time to be chilled.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I've gotta go lay down after all this testing.
Glycerin dab straw price: $30
Grade: D