I’ve never been one for self-control, as evidenced by the collection of camera parts, mechanical keyboards and gaming consoles crammed into pretty much every corner of my office. Heck, my collection of cannabis gadgets has fed a steady diet of reviews for this magazine.

So, when I stepped to the front of the counter at Enlighten Alaska during the store’s early-morning opening on Aug. 27, I couldn’t help myself. I was there to cover the launch of High Times’ Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition – Alaska, a novel approach to cannabis competitions that gives regular folks an opportunity to try their hand at judging.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage.