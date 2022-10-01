I’ve never been one for self-control, as evidenced by the collection of camera parts, mechanical keyboards and gaming consoles crammed into pretty much every corner of my office. Heck, my collection of cannabis gadgets has fed a steady diet of reviews for this magazine.
So, when I stepped to the front of the counter at Enlighten Alaska during the store’s early-morning opening on Aug. 27, I couldn’t help myself. I was there to cover the launch of High Times’ Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition – Alaska, a novel approach to cannabis competitions that gives regular folks an opportunity to try their hand at judging.
It was a gray, drizzly Anchorage morning without the big line of customers that other states’ launches attracted, so I took some pictures, chatted with the few buyers who made the morning trek and ogled the list of judging kits that ranged from $119 to $279, with some pushing the limits of what you’re allowed to buy in a day.
Why not? I thought to myself. Why shouldn’t I also buy a judging kit?
I’ve covered Alaska’s marijuana industry for years now. I’ve gone on many grow tours, walking through veritable jungles of cannabis plants, gawked at the over-my-head science-y gizmos in concentrate labs and chatted with plenty of master growers who’ve turned a long-running passion into a career. As I’d quickly find out, though, my many years covering the industry — and all this acquired knowledge about taxes and regulatory policies — hadn’t exactly prepared me for the rigors of judging.
In what would be the first of several missteps on this adventure, my eyes were bigger than my lungs.
As they often do when I’m overwhelmed by menus chock full of wild names and high percentages of THC, my eyes glazed over as I studied the list of the nine different kits available that morning. Then they locked onto the numbers. Before I could think twice, I heard myself saying, “I’ll take the hybrid kit, might as well do it all out with 21 grams!”
The tie-dyed mylar bag’s surprising heft ought to have been a warning sign, but I was caught up in the enthusiasm of High Times event organizer Mark Kazinec and what felt like a steal in terms of value. As more judges-to-be filtered in through the doors to pick up their kits, I chatted with Kazinec about the competition and we took a picture at the special photo booth commemorating the occasion.
On my way out, Kazinec put an arm around my shoulder and reminded me to take the judging seriously. I told him I would. And with a High Times-branded rolling tray in hand, I headed off.
What I didn’t know was that I was about to be in serious trouble.
It was only when I got home and unpacked that the enormity of the task at hand dawned on me. It was like emptying a clown car, pulling sample after sample of flower out of the bag until there was no room left on my table. As I looked over the strains—many from growers that aren’t carried by my go-to retailers — I began to ponder just how I would go about comparing 21 strains by early October, not to mention the basic logistics of trying nearly two dozen strains.
First, I knew that keeping written notes would be critical, which proved to be a good thought because it didn’t take long for my short-term memory to fog up with all the smoke. Luckily, my aforementioned gadget-hunting brought Uncle Herb’s Connoisseur’s Notebook into my life, so I had a handy way to keep track of the each strain’s appearance, smokability, smell and effect.
Second, I figured that it was only fair to use a consistent method of consumption. I bought a Grav spoon for just this purpose but was quickly reminded after a few particularly harsh hits that there’s a reason I don’t love spoon pipes in the first place. I dug out my bong, cleaned it up and set forth using it for the remaining judging. And, again, being a gadget aficionado played to my advantage as the awl poker I recommended in the June edition of the Alaska Cannabist proved excellent at keeping the bowl clean for every new strain. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a regularly used bong stay this clean.
And, for a while, I thought things were going pretty well.
I was working through two to three strains a day with about three hours allotted to experience the strain and come down with enough time to get a fresh start with the next. I fancied myself a connoisseur, carefully examining the trim on the buds, wafting in the aroma of each flower, monitoring how it smoked and keeping track of the high in my little notebook.
But whether it was my own tendency to overthink or the pot-induced paranoia that comes along with spending several days in a row either high or coming down from one, I started to worry that I wasn’t testing it as thoroughly as I could be.
I’m supposed to take this seriously, after all!
I feared using a bong wasn’t giving me the full experience and wondered whether I should save enough of each strain to also make a joint … but then, it occurred to me, I wouldn’t have enough to also try everything in a vaporizer. I also noticed that, maybe, the time of day was affecting the high … or maybe it was the activities I was getting into afterward, whether it be making dinner, playing video games, working in the yard, taking a walk or just loafing about. Should I also try to set a certain time of day or activity to test each strain?
Without really knowing it, I was slipping away from being a judge to something more akin to the scientific approach some tech websites take when reviewing graphics cards or monitors, where things like pixels, brightness and shading can all be quantifiably measured. Was strain A 5% better than strain B? I was on the verge of scrapping it all and starting over with a carefully regimented plan.
Luckily, before I took the full dive down into the depths of blind testing and controlled experiments, I talked to a friend with more experience than I in the world of cannabis. They reminded me that so much of what goes into experiencing cannabis is personal, and that’s part of what being a judge is all about. Also, heck, it’s supposed to be fun.
I rethought my plan.
Eventually, after much mulling, I started to think of my judging less like the lab-coated expert with clipboard in hand and more like a stuffily dressed, comfortable-shoed judge at a dog show. Cannabis, I figured, is probably a bit more like dogs than graphics cards, right?
While some things can certainly fall into the realm of the quantifiable — such as THC testing results — there’s a lot more to each strain that simply can’t be neatly measured and reported.
A good strain, I figured, should jump out to me. A great strain should be one that I keep thinking about as I move onto the next. I resolved to stay the course of giving each strain one shot and decided that I’d revisit the ones that needed closer inspection on my second go around.
The looser approach — still with everything going into my notebook — meant I was spending less time hyper-focused on the process and more focused on the flower in front of me, trusting myself to know when I found a winner and when I didn’t like what I was smoking at all.
Twenty-one samples may be incredibly daunting, but it also goes to show the vast variety of cannabis on the market. Within the hybrid strains, I experienced some with the heady euphoric highs that made those first times smoking so much fun, while others were knock-you-out highs that are great for mellowing out after a long day. They also presented a wide variety of smells: From that classic weedy smell, to what I could best describe as sugary fresh-squeezed orange juice, to strains that reminded me of a hazy IPA.
As of this writing, I still have to finish up testing a few strains and re-testing my favorites before I can say that I’m finally done with this experience. But already I can say that judging has given me a newfound appreciation for everything that growers put into cannabis. It’s a complex process involving loads of different variables that ultimately produces a complex product.
It’s serious work, but if you have the right attitude — and don't mind a couple nights with the spins — it can also be seriously fun.