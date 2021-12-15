A marijuana cultivation facility in Fairbanks is facing felony charges after allegedly failing to pay nearly $700,000 in excise tax to the state.
According to the Alaska Department of Law, one count of failure to collect tax was filed against Alaskan Blooms last week, a large-scale grow operation in the Van Horn industrial park that opened in 2016.
As of November 2021, Alaskan Blooms owed the state $698,953.77 in excise tax for the period between September 2019 and November 2020 — when the offense is alleged to have taken place, according to the criminal complaint.
The business reportedly entered a payment plan with the Alaska Department of Revenue in September 2019 and incurred additional penalties and interest for late payments.
According to Alaska Administrative Code 306.480, “A marijuana cultivation facility … shall submit monthly reports to the Department of Revenue and pay the excise tax required on all marijuana sold or provided as a sample to a marijuana establishment.”
The state of Alaska taxes marijuana flower at the wholesale rate of $50 per ounce and “immature or abnormal” flower at a rate of $25 per ounce. Cultivators are taxed $800 per pound of mature flower regardless of the rate the pound of marijuana is sold for.
The complaint alleges that the owners and bookkeeper of the cultivation facility were “aware of the ongoing tax obligation to the state.”
“The business suffered a crop failure in 2020, as well as a balloon payment on a loan. The business decided to pay other bills with the money that should have been collected and paid to the state for taxes,” the complaint states.
The facility reportedly paid owed taxes for February 2020 in full and made payment toward September 2019, however no additional payments have been made toward the remaining tax periods, according to the complaint.
In November, The Marijuana Control Board voted unanimously to suspend Alaskan Blooms’ cultivation license. Their retail location in Fairbanks is unaffected by the cultivation license suspension and remains open for business.
Alaskan Blooms is represented by attorney Jana Weltzin who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.