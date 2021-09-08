If there's one thing the past five years have taught us, it's that change may take a long time in coming but quickly becomes an inexorable juggernaut once set free to chart its own course.
Take cannabis, for example. Just a few short years ago legalization in Alaska seemed like an impossible dream. The voters of Alaska made that dream into a reality in 2014, however, and the first legal cannabis sale took place in Fairbanks on October 28, 2016. Since then the cannabis industry has flourished, Alaska Cannabist magazine was created, and the people are once again making their voices heard in this, our second annual Alaska Cannabist Readers' Choice Awards.
With twice the amount of voters as last year, the competition was fierce and winners were chosen from all corners of the state. Pakalolo Supply Co., the makers of that first legal sale, were the clear favorite this year, taking 13 awards out of a field of 36 categories. There was plenty of room for everyone, though, with Einstein Labs taking three awards, and fan favorites such as Red Run Cannabis Company's Hashade, Lady Gray Medibles cookies and Dosed Edibles handily taking the prize in the ever-popular edibles category.
I invite you to dive in, check out our complete list of winners and read a bit more about some of them. If your personal favorite isn't on the list, don't despair — just make sure you vote next year. Remember, dear readers, the power is in your hands.
Until next time,
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist