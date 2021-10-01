Denali 420 Recreationals in Houston, Alaska has been named the Best Cannabis Business in the Mat-Su Valley.
The company has been operating in the Houston area for the past five years and is located right on the Parks Highway. Due to being a self-described “old school” business, they are not particularly active on social media, but they do maintain a web presence on Denali420recreationals.com.
Those interested in purchasing from them can also find their business on WeedMaps.
According to the About Us section of their website, “We wanted finally for there to be a place where convenience meets quality. A place where everyone of (legal consumption) age can experience the finest cannabis, flower, edibles, oils, and concentrates without ever breaking a sweat.”
The business proudly states they’re located on the corner of Parks and R.X. in a nod to the classic TV series “Parks and Recreation. Denali 420 Recreationals sells product from 28 different vendors and the compan website lists 20 different strains of flower, edibles, and concentrates to choose from.
The business can be reached by phone at 907-892-9333 or 907-892-3227. Their contact email is d420r.ak@gmail.com. The business is open in-person seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. The store closes at 7 p.m. on Monday and Saturday, 6 p.m. on Sunday, 9 p.m. on Friday, and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Denali 420 Recreationals has made it clear that they’re grateful to the community for giving them a home and a business.
“It was a little challenging at first to convince the team this was the perfect spot to plant our dream and create a place where everyone is comfortable shopping at a cannabis lifestyle store,” reads the About Us page on their website, in reference to the town of Houston. “We have been very fortunate to have found the best team at Robert Yundt Homes from Wasilla to be our (building) contractor. They have built our dream and have handled everything from the fire marshall to re-zoning; there is no way we could have done this without them. As you can see, it started out rough, but has transformed into a show stopper!”