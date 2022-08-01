On the very last day of her life, my sister got stoned. It was early in 2014 and I had been staying with her for over a week as she succumbed to the cancer that had defined the final three years of her life. She was well loved in her Seattle neighborhood and beyond, and there had been a steady stream of friends stopping by that I met and quickly came to treasure myself. That morning, though, she told me she could no longer take visitors. As much as I hated to do it, I spent the day turning people away at the door. They were understanding. But it still hurt.

The hospice that oversaw her care had been compassionate, but the morphine pump they had given her was not easing her pain. I felt helpless watching her desperately press the button on the pump as often as it allowed. On top of all her other difficulties, I quietly realized that she had become a morphine addict. A drug intended to provide comfort and relief in her final hours was adding to her misery. Alone with her on that final day, there was little I could do but watch her suffer.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Questions about this story? Contact editor@alaskacannabist.com

