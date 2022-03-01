Owing to it’s size and unique transportation mix, Alaska’s legal cannabis market presents shipment challenges for growers and manufacturers that their counterparts in other states with legal markets needn’t worry about. While those states have extensive road systems, Alaska’s highways don’t extend to the Southeast Panhandle, where most of the communities are accessible by plane or boat only.
This complicates matters both for cannabis companies in the Southeast trying to reach customers living along Alaska’s limited road system, as well as for producers in cities like Anchorage and Fairbanks, hoping to introduce products into the Southeast. Unable to drive their merchandise between the two regions, they have to find other ways of reaching those markets.
This was the problem Juneau resident Stefano Deluca set out to resolve when he founded CH Logistics. “The cultivators [in the Southeast] want to connect with the retailers [in Anchorage and beyond] and vice-versa, and get more diverse product throughout the state,” he said.
Getting product in and out of places that can only be reached by plane or boat means Southeast growers and manufacturers are bound by state restrictions carefully designed to operate within federal laws. Moving it by sea is slow and costly. Transporting it by air makes more sense, but there are strict limitations.
When moving product on commercial aircraft, a method many companies have used, all of it has to stay within the possession of the person carrying it at all times. This means it can only be taken as carry-on luggage. It can’t be checked and stowed under the passenger cabin. For a grower in Juneau sending, say, a pound of leaf to Anchorage, this can become prohibitively expensive once plane tickets, car rental, hotel costs, and other expenses are added in. And that cost is passed on to consumers, eroding the grower’s competitiveness in other markets.
Deluca was working for Juneau-based Taku Horticulture when he recognized that this was a problem for the company. Taku could send a shipment of product along with an employee to Anchorage, but it was expensive. And then that person flew back to Juneau empty handed, meaning the return flight didn’t pay for itself at all. Deluca said he looked at “the cost of transporting versus the cost of sales” and realized, “that can’t be worth it unless you can carry more.”
This is where Deluca hit on the idea that became CH Logistics. He would consolidate product from multiple producers in the Southeast, bundle it together in his carry-on bag, and travel to Anchorage where he could distribute it. While there, he would pick up goods from producers on the road system and carry those back to the Southeast. The upshot is, companies at both ends would be able to get their products into new markets at a manageable cost, thereby offering retail customers more diversity in their options.
“It was more of a cost sharing approach to everyone here in Southeast,” Deluca explained. “Nobody takes the full brunt of it. Everyone is chipping in a little bit. Even with competitors.”
Rather than each of them arranging to have their own people carry their products, they let Deluca do it. “I’m that neutral shipper,” he explained. And by parceling out space in his luggage and making sure his bags are full when he steps on a plane, “That helped me be able to shave the price down for everybody.”
Deluca has carved out a unique niche in the cannabis industry. He’s essentially selling space in his carry on luggage so companies can move their product between road system communities and the Southeast. To do this, he books flights between Juneau and Anchorage about ten times a month. He arranges his own ground transportation, as well as hotel accommodations if needed. Then he sells producers space in his carry-on luggage on each flight. He carries flower, concentrates, edibles, and any other cannabis product that is legal to consume in Alaska. The exception is beverages, which, owing to TSA restrictions on fluids in the passenger cabin, he cannot bring onboard (he said he is looking for a means of eventually doing this, but for the moment he can’t).
Sometimes, Deluca said, his carry-on is completely filled with items from one company, but most of the time he has goods from several producers in one bag. “It’s kind of like GrubHub,” he explained. “The guy’s going to pick up seventeen orders and go out and deliver them.”
Deluca said the job boils down to two things: properly packing the product to meet Alaska laws regarding transport on commercial flights, and doing a lot math to make sure that when his carry-on is filled, he’s making enough money to cover expenses and turn a small but sustainable profit.
Initially, Deluca was mostly interested in helping out Taku Horticulture and perhaps making a few extra dollars, but several factors caused his business to take off fairly quickly. The biggest one was the pandemic.
Deluca launched CH Logistics in January of 2020, and had no sooner begun figuring out the ropes of what he was doing when travel restrictions were imposed. Suddenly, for growers and production facilities, sending an employee out with product entailed not just newly instituted rules regarding movement, but also quarantines for those who came off airplanes that barred the employee from returning to work for fourteen days.
For Deluca, this meant that after taking a trip, he couldn’t simply resume his job at Taku until it came time to fly again. So it made sense to pivot his attention to his newly established transport service. Thus, for companies in both the Southeast and Southcentral regions, scrambling to move product in a changed environment, he was in the right place at the right time.
With a background in the military, Deluca was accustomed to inconveniences as well as considering his own safety when traveling. He took steps to avoid easy exposure to COVID, including carrying his own bunk and bedding as check-on luggage so he wouldn’t have to place his trust in cleaning practices at the hotels he stayed in. He also filed a plan with the state that addressed how he would operate safely while the pandemic continued. There was one change he wouldn’t make, however. “I refused to raise my prices” during the peak of restrictions, he said. “Because I didn’t think that was right.”
While the logistics of commercial flying haven’t yet returned to normal, they have moderated into a routine, and self-quarantining is no longer required after a flight. This allows Deluca to plan flights as needed now without being grounded in between them.
Deluca has built connections in both Juneau and Anchorage that help him extend his business. He now works with Top Hat Concentrates in Juneau and Denali Dispensaries in Anchorage, both of whom allow him to use their storage spaces as hubs where he can consolidate goods and package them for transport. Companies also deliver goods to those locales for him to ship. He delivers some of the products he carries himself, and also coordinates with road transportation companies like Canna Connection that carry products onward from Anchorage.
For Deluca, what had originally been intended as a side gig turned into a full time job, and he’s now looking at hiring some employees. His son works for him, and he’s sent a few shipments out with others in charge of them, but soon he hopes to be offering prospective workers a new avenue into the cannabis industry, one that works with flexible schedules and allows people to maintain control over their personal lives. “I want to give people a lifestyle choice,” he said, “not just a job.”
It’s a lifestyle that fits his outlook on the world, Deluca said. “It’s kind of what I was made for. I look at the problem and reverse plan, and try to make it not a problem anymore.” Beyond a bit of math and making sure everything is packaged to meet state regulations, he insists it’s not a complicated endeavor, but it is something he discovered was needed by many producers. “It’s really just taking product and putting it into bags and then getting on a plane,” he concluded.