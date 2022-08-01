Gadget Corner: the CCell Silo and Palm vape battery

Between some recent traveling and stopping by a few promotional booths, I’ve picked up an entire pocket protector-worth of those pen batteries for vape cartridges. Typically sold on the cheap or, heck, given away, I’m sure we’ve all got a couple floating around and probably lost a few more.

If you’re looking to shake things up or for something a little more compact and discrete — what, you don’t like the batteries with the light-up tip? — then look no further than CCell’s line of batteries, including the Silo and the Palm.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com

