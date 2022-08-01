Between some recent traveling and stopping by a few promotional booths, I’ve picked up an entire pocket protector-worth of those pen batteries for vape cartridges. Typically sold on the cheap or, heck, given away, I’m sure we’ve all got a couple floating around and probably lost a few more.
If you’re looking to shake things up or for something a little more compact and discrete — what, you don’t like the batteries with the light-up tip? — then look no further than CCell’s line of batteries, including the Silo and the Palm.
CCell makes many of the cartridges out there — including those proprietary pod cartridges — and has its own line of upscale batteries that come in a wide selection of colorful anodized aluminum, akin to the old iPod Nanos. Both the Palm and the Silo come with larger batteries than you’ll find in the pen batteries and will keep you puffing plenty between charges. They’re also both compact, with the cartridge seated partially inside the battery so, in most cases, just the mouthpiece will be visible.
If I’m going anywhere where I might be taking a hit on the sly, the Silo is my go-to battery. It can fit completely in the palm of your hand when taking a hit (though you’ll still have to figure out what you’ll do with the puff of the vape). With the bigger capacity and the aluminum build, it’s got some reassuring heft that also makes it easier to find when searching through pockets in the laundry pile, which I might happen to know from experience.
The major downside of the CCell Palm and Silo — as well as several other pocket vape batteries like them — is that they require extra little screw-on adapters for each vape cartridge. The adapters are magnetic, meaning you can easily swap cartridges if that’s something you’re into. Personally, I’ve never found the process of screwing off cartridges every few weeks all that big of a hassle, so the convenience feature becomes a big downside the moment you lose one of the two included adapters. I’ve lost a few in pockets and attached to discarded cartridges to the point where I’ve bought a couple from online stores and have just taken to screwing off the adapter and putting it on the fresh cartridge whenever I change it. Not exactly the most convenient process out there.
The micro usb charging port is also starting to show its age in a world where everything's moving to USB-C, but in my experience has held up well across two devices over about a year of regular use.
Still, in a sturdy and nice-looking package that’s compact enough to hide away in a pocket without the risk of it snapping, the CCell Silo and Palm are great little batteries if you’re looking for something new.
Sold at multiple locations, $25-$35.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com