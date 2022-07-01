Alaska’s biggest champion in the U.S. Congress for legalizing cannabis has passed away, but the political momentum for reform keeps building.
U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died last March at age 88, was a co-founder of the Cannabis Caucus in Congress.
He introduced bills to legalize marijuana nationwide, protect the rights of people who use marijuana in states where it is legal, and help legitimate small business owners in the cannabis industry.
Now the U.S. Conference of Mayors has approved a resolution urging Congress to adopt a bill to allow people who run legal marijuana businesses to engage in banking.
Known as the SAFE Banking Act, the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act is a bill that Young had supported and led in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Before the congressman’s passing, he joined his colleagues to overwhelmingly pass the SAFE Banking Act, including a majority of Republicans,” said Zack Brown, who served as Young’s spokesman.
The SAFE Banking Act has now passed the House six times, but it has not been adopted in the U.S. Senate. The act prevents federal regulators from penalizing banks for providing services to legal cannabis businesses.
Even in states where marijuana is legal, banks are prohibited from working with businesses in the cannabis industry, since financial institutions are federally regulated and accredited.
Businesses are forced to engage in cash only transactions, creating risks of theft and robbery from having to keep a lot of cash on hand.
Lacy Wilcox, president of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association, said that the SAFE Banking Act is needed now.
“We have worked hard to do what we can in Alaska. It is in the Senate where it stalls out. I am going to hold out hope. I have to stay optimistic. It is becoming a public safety issue,” Wilcox told Alaska Cannabist.
The legal cannabis industry in Alaska and across the U.S. continues to grow. Marijuana sales are projected to reach $138 million in 2025 in Alaska, according to Statista, a global forecaster of goods and services.
America supports an estimated 320,000 jobs in the cannabis industry. Employment in marijuana-related businesses is expected to climb 250% by 2028, the fastest rate of any U.S. industry, according to U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, who has emerged as a leading advocate in Congress for the SAFE Banking Act since Young's passing.
"While Congressman Young is no longer with us, his spirit and legacy live on through his colleagues and the broader reform movement. He knew that this would take time," Brown said.
Brown noted that Young helped to "get us on a better track" with important measures that included removing hemp from the definition of marijuana in the 2018 farm bill; stopping federal funds from being used to crack down on states with legal cannabis programs; and promoting medical research of marijuana, while advocating to allow veterans access.
Brown noted that the late congressman also was a staunch defender of Second Amendment rights of individuals who use cannabis in states where it is legal.
"He always stuck to his guiding principle of letting the people in the different states decide how to best govern themselves and viewed his role as keeping the federal government from infringing on them," Brown said.