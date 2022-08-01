The 2022 Alaska Canna-Fest took over the field behind the Musher’s Hall in Fairbanks last month for a two day celebration of music and weed.
The festival was hosted by Alaska Cannabist magazine, co-sponsored by Good Titrations and True Dank, and featured multiple musical acts and vendor booths from around the state. Held the busy weekend of July 15 and 16, the inaugural run of what we hope will be an annual festival faced the ever present threat of rain as well as stiff competition from other events around town. Nonetheless, a steady stream of visitors made their way to the event grounds, with many making a bee line to the food trucks parked outside the main gate before making their way inside.
The festival featured 20 tented vendor booths, set up in a square surrounding the spacious and freshly mowed festival event area. The first stop was at the Alaska Cannabis booth to pay the small entrance fee and chat with staff while checking out our merchandise and large display of current and past issues of magazines. Next door, Fairbanks artist Jamie Smith, creator of Baked Alaska, our popular monthly cartoon feature, worked on future drawings and signed copies of our 2022 Baked Alaska calendar and his self-published Baked Alaska book while answering questions about his work. After that, attendees continued along the rows of booths or took to the field to dance along to an eclectic mix of tunes spun by Alaska Redd, a rapper, DJ and music promotor who acted as stage manager and MC of the event.
Festival goers could shop for pipes, bongs, lighters, and other paraphernalia and discuss cannabis products with the owners and employees working the booths. While cannabis could not be purchased or consumed at the event, vendors were able to display their wares. Large glass jars at the Chena Cannabis booth held large nugs of two of their most popular strains: Fruity Pebbles and G13 Super Lemon Haze. The companies cultivator, Eric Vargason, enthusiastically discussed the THC content, flavor profile and effects of each while fellow employee Lacey Young helped other customers.
Further down the line Jesse Mazzella manned a double booth shared by Hempire, a CBC company which he co-owns with Kerby Coman, and Green Degree, Coman’s cannabis cultivation. A large and gloriously luxuriant cannabis plant — legally transported to Fairbanks by Coman using the state’s mandated tracking system — took pride of place in the center between the two booths. People stopped to admire the plant as Mazzella talked about the cannabis industry and his role in it.
“I love my job. We’re here to help people. It’s cool because I get to do both sides of the industry — the THC and the CBD. I love introducing people to both, and explaining how they work and their different effects. I talk to people and figure why they want it and what it’s going to be used for. It can do so many things. It changes lives.
Mazzella feels it’s important that people get into the cannabis business for the right reasons.
“I don’t care about the money. If I made your life better that’s all I need, Mazzella said. “If you really care, the money will follow.”
Co-sponsors Good Titrations and True Dank had the largest booths and drew the most attention. Flanking the stage and occupying opposite corners along the back side of the square, the booths were alive with laughter as multiple staff greeted the public and friends alike. A man wearing a brown onesie with a large white marijuana leaf emblazoned on it drew only moderate attention as he walked across the field and joined the group at Good Titrations.
Interspersed among the many weed vendors were booths selling clothing, accessories, artwork, handmade jewelry, and baked goods.
Local comedians Glen Anderson and Jerry Evans performed both nights and opened the entertainment portion of the evening. A light rain shower began as Anderson took the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, prompting him to joke that “the rain starts when the comedians come on.” Anderson was referring to the sometimes heavy rainfall that doused event goers on and off throughout the Friday night festivities. Though the sky was filled with a mass of every shifting storm clouds on Saturday, the rain held off with only a occasional brief sprinkle that was largely ignored by everyone.
Music acts followed the comedy show, with the Matt Lewis band headling both nights. Bennifield Blues Band, a popular Fairbanks bar band, opened for Matt Lewis on Friday, while local hip hop artist Tony Taylor did the honors on Saturday night. Taylor added a jolt of energy to the evening, exhorting the audience to get on their feet and dance in front of the stage. Alaska Redd, who is on tour promoting his recently released CD, joined Taylor onstage toward the end of his set and the two upped the energy level with a rousing finale.
As they waited for Matt Lewis Band to take the stage, audience members and vendors alike said they enjoyed the festival. Jennifer Hansen, who makes and sells t-shirts, coffee mugs and customized items, said business at her booth had been steady throughout the two-day event.
“I’m glad I came. It’s my first cannabis show and I’d do it again. I love the music, it’s great. Yeah, it’s been really awesome, Hansen said.
Longtime Fairbanks resident Janet Slentz was there with two friends.
“We came for the music and just to kick back and relax. We love it, it’s been a great time. There’s great local artists and the weather’s been pretty good. We’re very disappointed there wasn’t a bigger crowd out here,” Slentz said.
Jessica Martin, owner of Golden Heart Bakery, had a large assortment of cupcakes, cookies and brownies — the regular old-fashioned kind, not the cannabis edibles kind — for sale. Martin, whose supply of baked goods had visibly diminished by Saturday night, said business had been good.
“It’s not a huge crowd, but it rained a lot so that didn’t help. I’m glad I came — I got to sell lots of sweets and cookies,” she said.
Laurie Chesser, a jewelry maker and owner of Powerful Creations, wrapped copper wire and added beads to a new piece as she watched the music acts.
“I’m absolutely glad I came. The music’s good and they’re great people,” she said, referring to the customers. “I would do this again next year, absolutely.”
