The 2022 Alaska Canna-Fest took over the field behind the Musher’s Hall in Fairbanks last month for a two day celebration of music and weed.

The festival was hosted by Alaska Cannabist magazine, co-sponsored by Good Titrations and True Dank, and featured multiple musical acts and vendor booths from around the state. Held the busy weekend of July 15 and 16, the inaugural run of what we hope will be an annual festival faced the ever present threat of rain as well as stiff competition from other events around town. Nonetheless, a steady stream of visitors made their way to the event grounds, with many making a bee line to the food trucks parked outside the main gate before making their way inside.

