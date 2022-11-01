In 1996, then-Federal Reserve Board chairman Alan Greenspan famously chastised investors, particularly those diving into the heating up technology sector, for suffering from what he called “irrational exuberance” because of their expectations of unlimited returns from an unpredictable market.
The phrase entered the popular lexicon and has been used with varying degrees of accuracy for differing business and investment prospects ever since. One area where it might fit as perfectly as it did in regards to the dot-com boom is legal cannabis. At least, this is the conclusion reached by University of California, Davis, economic professors Robin Goldstein and Daniel Sumner in their book "Can Legal Weed Win?"
Goldstein and Sumner have been collecting data on California’s cannabis industry since the days of medical marijuana, and have also consolidated data from other states that have legalized cannabis for recreational and/or medical purposes. Their conclusions are sobering. In the immediate wake of the Green Wave that’s overtaking the country as states abandon the absurd criminalization of a plant, investors who rushed in to take advantage of the new industry aren’t finding money flowing their way. In fact, many are struggling to stay above water, and no small number have gone broke.
The authors ascribe the difficulties cannabis entrepreneurs are encountering to a number of factors, but the overbearing one dates back to the reality of cannabis for the past century: there was and still is a thriving black market, one that is free of the regulatory and tax burdens that now drive prices up for licensed sellers. Thus to open and maintain a cannabis retail store, or to become a licensed grower or distributor, one not only faces other licensed competitors, but more importantly, illegal operators who can undercut them at every turn. This is unique in the nation’s business climate. These substantially lower prices offered by black market dealers are why the authors maintain that, even in states that have fully legalized, illegal weed outsells the legal stuff. Hence the book’s title.
“As we emphasize throughout this book,” Goldstein and Sumner write, “understanding the role of illegal weed in the market, and the effect of illegal weed on the prices and quantities of legal weed, is a major topic for economists studying weed markets...As long as legal weed remains expensive and highly regulated, and many buyers continue to find illegal weed a good alternative compared with legal weed, the legal weed segment will continue to be severely limited in its potential to get big.”
This is not what proponents of legalization promised or even anticipated. Legalization was supposed to remove the criminal element from cannabis production and sales, but as the authors document, the ways in which legalization has been handled have often favored those who bypass state laws and continue selling bags of pot out of their living rooms like they have for decades. Not because they like to live dangerously, but rather, because it makes more economic sense.
Goldstein and Sumner are primarily studying their own backyard of California, so most of their data comes from the Golden State. To reach broader conclusions, however, they’ve collected as much information as they can from states with fairly well established recreational and medical marijuana industries.
Part of the problem lies in the ease with which marijuana can be produced and transported. No agricultural crop offers a better return per square foot of growing space, and the plant thrives under proper indoor conditions. It requires minimal space to grow, and it’s easy to conceal from seed to sale. Therefore, as states have legalized, they’ve found themselves playing catch-up with a long established black market that’s better positioned to meet consumer demand.
According to the authors, most states are doing legalization wrong. The section on California’s multilayered taxation structure, for example, is dizzying but informative. It includes a chart that makes it obvious that the state’s current legal market is likely unsustainable as it currently functions. This is because 35-50% of what a consumer pays at the register goes to cover taxes. This is a win for governments that have done a complete 180º turnabout and decided to love legal weed, but the people who did the heavy lifting of legalizing that lucrative new tax source are often struggling to stay afloat as business operators. It’s also what makes it irresistibly tempting for many customers to go the illegal route. Who doesn’t want to save 40% on an ounce and not have to show their I.D? It’s cash sales either way.
So who’s doing it at least partly right? Surprisingly, Oklahoma. In 2018, voters there approved an initiative permitting medical marijuana in the Sooner State (a recreational cannabis initiative is on this year’s ballot). Because the rules were so simple, within twelve hours of passage, the first dispensary opened its doors. Oklahoma is often dismissed by blue state residents as a red state backwater, but owing to its relaxed business environment, the exorbitant costs that elsewhere have become the biggest barrier to entry in other states where cannabis is now legal are largely absent. Oklahoma’s cannabis entrepreneurs can sell their product at substantially lower prices than one finds out West. They can’t match the black market price, but unlike retail outlets in other states, Oklahomans can at least compete.
Lowering taxes and cutting regulations are usually the stuff of Republican campaign promises, but here we see it working to perhaps improve the prospects for legal cannabis merchants and farmers. The authors show how, during the medical marijuana era, few rules were applied to California’s industry, and it thrived. Full legalization brought a slew of regulations and taxes that drove many established outlets into closing their doors. Limited hours of operation, barring cannabis cafes from selling alcohol, governmental ineptitude, and other hindrances have compounded the difficulties of those playing by the rules while creating openings for illegal trafficking. A system intended to eliminate illegal operations has instead empowered them.
Near the end of the book, Goldstein and Sumner prognosticate on the future of legal cannabis. The good news is, they see eventual national legalization, and with it much lower prices at the retail end. For those supplying product, however, things will get tighter before they loosen up again. Once cannabis can be transported across state lines, production will shift to where it’s cheapest to grow. Corporations will enter the already cluttered retail market. Agribusiness will find a new cash crop. And a lot of people who have invested their lives in startup cannabis operations will struggle and often fail if they don’t start preparing now.
Perhaps the most concerning aspect will be price collapses. Legal cannabis presently sells at an unsustainable price in most states. This won’t survive in a nationally competitive environment, but as prices come down, illegal sellers will finally be on the defensive.
The book isn’t all doom and gloom, and Goldstein and Sumner are witty and informative writers willing to take contrarian views that might not sit well with industry boosters. Their critiques and suggestions are worth hearing however. They aren’t telling readers to stay out of the industry, they see a solid future for it. What they are telling investors in particular, however, is beware. Irrational exuberance leads to people losing their shirts. At a time when cannabis legalization is sweeping the nation and advocates are brimming with optimism, these economists, practitioners of the dismal science, are calling out warnings that should probably be heeded.