In 1996, then-Federal Reserve Board chairman Alan Greenspan famously chastised investors, particularly those diving into the heating up technology sector, for suffering from what he called “irrational exuberance” because of their expectations of unlimited returns from an unpredictable market.

The phrase entered the popular lexicon and has been used with varying degrees of accuracy for differing business and investment prospects ever since. One area where it might fit as perfectly as it did in regards to the dot-com boom is legal cannabis. At least, this is the conclusion reached by University of California, Davis, economic professors Robin Goldstein and Daniel Sumner in their book "Can Legal Weed Win?"