Hello Alaska, and thank you for reading the Bud Hub. I found some lucky flowers during my travels last month, lets get right into it!
“G 13 Lemon Haze” purchased at Chena Cannabis and grown by Arctic Greenery. (23.89% THC, 0.10% CBD, and 1.96% terpenes) This flower has a fresh and lemony flavor and aroma. The smoke is smooth and pleasant with sweet lemon hints and an exhilarating freshness in the effect. The strain is classified as an Indica dominant hybrid but I did notice definite elevation in my mood possibly followed by the munchies and couch time. I believe this to be a strain bred in house at Arctic Greenery, it’s a combination of G 13, which is a sativa leaning hybrid, and Lemon Haze, which is also a sativa leaning hybrid. I can definitely see where the initial rush I was experiencing comes from. This bag was also a great value it was priced at $20 for 2 grams and on top of that I was also given an industry discount. I also want to mention how I’ve been regularly receiving excellent service at Chena Cannabis and I’ve gotten to know a few of their budtenders. Awesome team and awesome bud! Thanks, you guys!
“Sour Diesel” grown by Snowcapped Gardens and purchased at Denali Grass company in Healy. (20% THC) These buds are tight and well trimmed with a nice cure on them, ample frost, and hints of purple. The smell is exactly as it should be gassy, fruity, and mouth-wateringly alluring. The smoke was soft and easy with notes of pine chemical and diesel. The effects were brightening, smiley, and productive — an all-around great sativa. Sour D is a well known and highly sought after sativa cross made from Super Skunk and Chemdawg. Nice work on this legendary cross, Snowcapped Gardens, loved it!
“Lemon Meringue” grown by Cottonmouth Cannabis and purchased at the Outpost by Kushtopia in Palmer (25.38% THC, and 3.74% terpenes). This cannabis has an intense lemon aroma, it really does remind me of the lemon filling in a lemon meringue pie. Zesty, tangy, and incredibly fresh describe the essence. Lemon Meringue is a sativa strain bred by Exotic Genetix, it’s parenting plants are Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. With that flavor and aroma, I should’ve known it was Exotic Genetix. I literally love everything they breed. This is my second time consuming cannabis from Cottonmouth Cannabis and so far, I’m loving the job they do; I really liked this cannabis. This weed had me levelheaded and ready to take charge of the day. I loved it.
“The Purple” grown by Moose Gardens and purchased at AM Delight. (12.38% THC, 0.1% CBD, and 16.1% CBN). CBN is a unique analog that you don’t see in very many laboratory reports. It’s most well known for its sleep enhancing abilities, sedative abilities, and it’s immune boosting properties. This bud smells of pine, fresh musk, and a touch of soft, danky cheese. The smoke burns somewhat hot, hitting hard while leaving herby oils on the tongue. The effects are quite zoney for a THC number so low.This weed rang my bell I felt it more in my face than all of the other strains that I tried this cycle, for real. Keep up the amazing work A and M!!
That’s all for this time, friends! Keep doing that thing you do Alaska! Spring is coming!!
-Marcey
