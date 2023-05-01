“Sour Petroleum” grown by Mercy Tree, purchased at AK GOOD Cannabis. (28.25% THC, 1.83% terpenes) Piney, gassy, lemony aroma lifts you high into a clear, focused buzz. This strain also gave me the munchies! Sour Petroleum is a hybrid who’s parenting plants are East Coast Sour Diesel and Tahoe OG. I also want to mention that I received great service by Sierra at AK Good Cannabis, and I also gotta give Good Cannabis some props on their style. They consistently put out nice prerolls that are all neatly folded and clipped. It's a beautiful thing.

“Permafrost” grown by Fox Creek, LLC and purchased at Rebel Roots’ new location on Farmers Loop. (24.7 THC, 2.38% terpenes) According to online forums, Permafrost is also known as Blue Permafrost and was originally bred by Rogue Buds. Permafrost is a sativa hybrid. No one is really sure who the parenting plans of Permafrost are; there's four plants that could be contributing to this wonder flower. (Train Wreck, White Widow, Kali Mist and Trinity Snow). For me, the strain was really motivating. It got me busy on some cleaning projects and I blew through a few things that I've had lurking in the background for far too long, if you know what I mean. Rebel Roots’ new store is laid out much like their Goldstream location. There were mostly Black Rapids and Fox Creek flower on their menu, and the prices were fine — not too high  but also no super values that drew my attention. I do love this location: its super convenient if you're headed to the transfer site, and makes for a great pit stop on your way out of Fairbanks.