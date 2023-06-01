“Titty Sprinkles” grown by Bristol Bay Bud Company and sold at the Machen location of Green Degree. Titty Sprinkles has a strong, herbal aroma with hints of pine and coffee in the background. Titty Sprinkles is a hybrid strain, which is a cross between Grease Monkey and Purple Punch. I recently went on a trip to Kodiak Island, and brought Titty Sprinkles in my backpack, it was a perfect uplifting, relaxing and mind numbing strain for hiking and experiencing nature. I enjoyed this strain and got a kick out of the name! Nice bud as usual, Bristol Bay Bud Company.
“Blue Dream” cultivated by GOOD Cannabis and purchased at GOOD Cannabis in Fairbanks. Blue dream is a hybrid strain, which is a combination of Blueberry and Super Silver Haze, which originated in California. This flower had a pleasant sweet aroma with spicy notes in the smoke. The smoke was easy and smooth. I loved GOOD Cannabis’ is rendition of this legendary strain. It was satisfying, tasty and didn’t hit me too hard on the upper or the downer. It was a happy, long, lasting middle of the road strain, and I loved it.
“Johnny Utah” Grown by Flower Mountain Farms and purchased at High Rise in Kodiak. Johnny Utah has an interesting aroma, its reminiscent of puppy breath mixed with kerosene. This flower brings a fast uplifting, racy buzz that drops low as fast as it came on, leaving a relaxed, loose limbed, glazed high that settles heavily behind the eyes. Johnny Utah is a 50/50 hybrid whose parenting plants are Animal Mints #15 and Trophy Wife bred by Surfr Seeds. I loved this flower on every level, it was unique and flavorful with well-balanced effects. I had a great visit to High Rise as well, what a selection! Awesome service!
“Zprite” Grown by Canamo Concepts and sold at Dejavu Cannabis in Kodiak. First, I had a warm and welcoming experience at Dejavu Cannabis. I was hosted by the owner, Andrew. His shop is well appointed and eclectic. I will for sure visit again when I’m in Kodiak next. Now, the Zprite — this flower has one of the loudest citrus aromas I have ever experienced in dried and cured cannabis; abundant/bright notes of lime and lemon just kept coming through the container! So sweet, like candy! Zprite boasts fat, tight oval shape nugs with loads of orange hairs and glimmering trichomes. The flavor wasn’t as sweet in the smoke, it was much more floral, but smooth and enjoyable nonetheless. Zprite is a cross of Zkittles but no one is sure what the other genes are that contribute to this special flower. Sativa dominate, effects were introspective and creative, with a numbing and cozy effect as well. Good one!
That’s all for this round friends! Hope your summer is off to a great start! Have an amazing solstice!! Please direct any feedback, suggestions and correspondence to our editor, Dorothy Chomicz at editor@alaskacannabist.com.