“Titty Sprinkles” grown by Bristol Bay Bud Company and sold at the Machen location of Green Degree. Titty Sprinkles has a strong, herbal aroma with hints of pine and coffee in the background. Titty Sprinkles is a hybrid strain, which is a cross between Grease Monkey and Purple Punch. I recently went on a trip to Kodiak Island, and brought Titty Sprinkles in my backpack, it was a perfect uplifting, relaxing and mind numbing strain for hiking and experiencing nature. I enjoyed this strain and got a kick out of the name! Nice bud as usual, Bristol Bay Bud Company.

“Blue Dream” cultivated by GOOD Cannabis and purchased at GOOD Cannabis in Fairbanks. Blue dream is a hybrid strain, which is a combination of Blueberry and Super Silver Haze, which originated in California. This flower had a pleasant sweet aroma with spicy notes in the smoke. The smoke was easy and smooth. I loved GOOD Cannabis’ is rendition of this legendary strain. It was satisfying, tasty and didn’t hit me too hard on the upper or the downer. It was a happy, long, lasting middle of the road strain, and I loved it.