“Bread Pudding” Grown by the Frost Frontier and purchased at High Rise. (30.77% THC, no terpenes or CBD indicated) The selection at High Rise is very impressive, I made a few selections based first off of appearance and then I let my nose be my guide. This strain is a 50/50 hybrid. One seed bank tells me that this strain is a cross between Wedding Cake and London Pound Cake #75, and another site says that Bread Pudding was bred by Thunder seeds and is a combo of Grapefruit juice and Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies, so its a bit of a mystery. Bread Pudding gave me happy, euphoric feelings and was equally relaxing. The essence was soft, with delicate kushy notes that were enhanced with subtle spice and hints of berries. The smoke was smooth and enjoyable, and I found the bud to be long burning. I was able to enjoy this gram over and over again throughout the week. It was very nice, with a nice trim and cure. Awesome flower, Frost Frontier!
“Cinderella” Grown by Tanana Herb Company . (17.2% THC, 0.10% CBD, 1.94% terpenes) I am in love with this strain, it is a personal go-to, and I’ll explain why. First, she never triggers my anxiety. I smoke for pleasure, for the enjoyment and the ritual of smoking, but never to melt my face. Next, the effects; Cinderella is gentle, soothing, refreshing, balancing, calming, relieving, and all around perfect. (for me) This strain is known by many names (C99, Cindy 99, Cindy) and has been on the legal and black markets for decades. This strain was discovered and marketed by Mr. Soul of the Brothers Grimm and its said that this bag seed was found in a bag of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop - how special and typical of the times before mass legalization / capitalism. Tanana Herb’s version of this strain has a berry essence with inviting notes of cheesy pine. Please keep this special strain coming, THC - I love her so!