“Queen Kong” grown by Tanana Herb Company and purchased at Tanana Herb Company. (22.35% THC, 3.02% terpenes) This strain has been on repeat for me all month long. I first tried it at the Chickenstock Music Festival, a friend brought a 6-pack of prerolls. I was over the moon for the flavor and effect. The flavor has sweet, soft notes of fuel and flowers with fruity hints of berry and citrus on the tongue. Effects are smiley, refreshing, spacey, and satisfying. I read conflicting information about this strain, one forum says that Queen Kong is a hybrid strain, right at 50/50 and is a combination of King Kong and Space Queen. Another forum says that Queen Kong is an indica dominate hybrid and is a cross between GG4 and Trophy Wife. I tend to think the latter is the one grown by Tanana Herb Company, as it is packaged as an indica and also because Trophy Wife is one of their regular strains. Go check this one out! I’m in love!
“OrangeGasm” grown by Rock Hard Nugz and purchased at The Depot in Willow. (17.49% THC, no terpenes or CBD indicated) OrangeGasm is an extremely aromatic strain with loud notes of tangerine and orange blossom. This strain is a sativa, I noticed it hit me in the eyes and head, giving me a cheesy smile and a happy, content feeling. OrangeGasm is a cross between Golden Goat and Platinum Tangie. This was my first time smoking anything grown by Rock Hard Nugz and also my first trip to The Depot. Excellent service at The Depot and I’m considering growing this strain because of the impressive aroma and all the interesting information I read online about these genetics. Bred by Irie seeds.