“Roadkill Skunk” purchased at GoodSinse in Fairbanks and grown by Catalyst Cannabis Company. (19.75% THC, 0% CBD, and 2.37% terpenes) This strain is an indica dominant hybrid. I bought this selection in the form of a pre-roll and was pleasantly surprised at how much flavor and aroma was still present. First thing I noticed was the sweet, lemony essence of this strain. This strain is a cross between Skunk #1 and an Afghani landrace, which is still uniquely indica dominant. I can’t say that I’ve ever tried cannabis that was grown by Catalyst before, but I was pleased with this purchase. It was a great value at $5 and was loaded with flavor and perfect indica effects. Nice one! Awesome selection and service at GoodSinse as well, per usual!
“Mango Sherbert” purchased at The 420 in Petersburg and grown in-house at their farm, Sea*weed Farms. (19.82% THC, no terpenes or CBD indicated) This strain had nice bag appeal in that the gram that I bought there was made up of three or four nice nugs, which weren't particularly dense but weren't larfy or airy either. The aroma can be described as somewhat musky and woody, but the smoke had a delicate herbal flavor and was smooth and easy. This strain is classified as ndica dominant. The parenting plants are Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. This strain is one of those reminders that the name is not always indicative of the flavor and aroma profile. I received great service at The 420 and enjoyed the unique place that Petersburg is during my visit. Looking forward to trying more cannabis from Sea*weed Farms.
“Blueberry Frost” grown by AK Greenworks out of Sutton and purchased at True Dank. (19.99% THC, 0.1% CBD, and no terpenes indicated) These nugs were round and dense and very well manicured. The aroma of this strain can be described as nose tingling, fruity, and zesty. If I’m being honest, I can say that I’ve never — in all my time of reviewing and sampling — experienced a more blueberry-forward blueberry strain. Not ever. I am absolutely in love. This strain is about 95% indica and its effects can be described as relaxing and euphoric. Her parenting plants are Blue Monster and Jack Frost. I love this strain and plan to go back to GoodSinse to get some more. So delicious and so aromatic! Nice work, AK Greenworks!
“Zombie Cookies” purchased at the Ganja Guys of Alaska and grown by Voodoo Cannabis. I purchased the strain off of the recommendation of the budtender who was on-shift when I visited Ganja Guys of Alaska, and when I called back to get a few details from the store, the budtender who answered the phone also raved about Zombie Cookies, and I can see why; she’s hitting all of the bells! THC is at 25% with no terpenes or CBD indicated. The nose on these buds is very unique — it’s fresh, minty, and woody with danky/musky undertones. Zombie Cookies is a 50/50 hybrid whose parenting plants are GG#4 and Animal Cookies. The high is extremely heady and cerebral, not to mention long-lasting. You better strap on your seatbelt and get ready to be energized and creative for several hours upon consuming Zombie Cookies. I received excellent service at the Ganja Guys and love the unique atmosphere. Ganja Guys is connected to a Mexican restaurant with smart architecture and a welcoming and inviting space for a relaxing and enjoying experience. Nice work on this one, Voodoo cannabis. Everyone’s raving about it!
