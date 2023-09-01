“Roadkill Skunk” purchased at GoodSinse in Fairbanks and grown by Catalyst Cannabis Company. (19.75% THC, 0% CBD, and 2.37% terpenes) This strain is an indica dominant hybrid. I bought this selection in the form of a pre-roll and was pleasantly surprised at how much flavor and aroma was still present. First thing I noticed was the sweet, lemony essence of this strain. This strain is a cross between Skunk #1 and an Afghani landrace, which is still uniquely indica dominant. I can’t say that I’ve ever tried cannabis that was grown by Catalyst before, but I was pleased with this purchase. It was a great value at $5 and was loaded with flavor and perfect indica effects. Nice one! Awesome selection and service at GoodSinse as well, per usual!

“Mango Sherbert” purchased at The 420 in Petersburg and grown in-house at their farm, Sea*weed Farms. (19.82% THC, no terpenes or CBD indicated) This strain had nice bag appeal in that the gram that I bought there was made up of three or four nice nugs, which weren't particularly dense but weren't larfy or airy either. The aroma can be described as somewhat musky and woody, but the smoke had a delicate herbal flavor and was smooth and easy. This strain is classified as ndica dominant. The parenting plants are Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. This strain is one of those reminders that the name is not always indicative of the flavor and aroma profile. I received great service at The 420 and enjoyed the unique place that Petersburg is during my visit. Looking forward to trying more cannabis from Sea*weed Farms.