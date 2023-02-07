Bud Hub - February 2023
Hello Alaska, and a big hello to all you sweethearts out there. Its the season of love and what goes better with romance than marijuana?? Let’s get into it, and thank you for reading!
“Orange Healing Body Balm”, manufactured by Baked Alaska contains 81 mg of CBD and 146 mg of THC. This product retails for about $40 all over the state. I’m a huge fan of topicals and of this brand, I admire the founder of Baked Alaska and know the woman, Kim, who developed the recipe for the balm. I can’t say enough good things about this product and it’s been so fun watching them develop new scents as the years have gone by. Orange is their newest scent I believe. One thing that makes this balm so effective and special is the use of emu and copaiba oils. Emu oil is known for its penetrative properties and copaiba is a natural CBD carrier. This would be an excellent product for someone who is worried about using cannabis or hemp products because it isn’t psycho active and has wonderful soothing effects which are experienced immediately. Definitely give it a try if you’re interested in a natural treatment for aches and pains. It’s truly amazing. Also, I love the orange scent - its less herbal / medicinal and goes better with my scent preferences.
“Caramel apple gelato #1” cultivated by Snowcapped Gardens and purchased at Scorpion Grass in Wasilla (27.05% THC, no CBD or Terpenes indicated) Caramel Apple Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Apple Cider with Jet Fuel Gelato. The scent is reminiscent of sweet grass with notes of soft yet spicy pine. The flavors are tart and fruity and the smoke is easy and enjoyable. I found the effects to be social and chatty, with a nice calming body high. This weed was in the deli and scorpion grass and was one of the most visually appealing flowers on the shelf, it was no surprise to me that Snowcapped Garden was the cultivar. Very nice bud! I received great service per usual at Scorpion Grass and will definitely visit them again.
“Grape pie CO2 cartridge” manufactured by Scorpion Grass extracts and purchased at Scorpion Grass (48.76% THC. 1.11% limonene and 0.9% caryophyllene) this color was so unique, and the strain was so appealing that I could not resist; besides the fact that I was there on 710, and was able to take advantage of their specials. The effects of this concentrate were felt immediately in the frontal lobe with a numbing tingle. The smoke was smooth and soft with notes of Kush, herb, and sweetness, but not really grape or berries, more sugary or honey-like. This retail is beautiful and I love their branding, it’s a must see in Wasilla.
White lemon grown by Green go and purchased at Grass Station 49‘s Cushman location, 21.66% THC 0.10% CBD. oooh-wee! , this one is lemony! Created by Greenhouse Strain Hunters, White Lemon crosses Super Lemon Haze with El Niño. The aroma is straight citrus with bright notes of lemon and lime, while the smoke is herbal with spicy notes of perfume and incense. The effects for me leaned sativa and were cerebral and hazy; really nice head stone. I’ll also report that this strain gave me an acute case of the munchies and made me sleepy once the energizing buzz subdued. I had a great experience with Tanya as my budtender, she’s one of my favorites at GS49, always so bubbly and friendly, and always gives great recommendations.
That’s all for this round. Please direct any correspondence to our editor at editor@alaskacannabist.com. Be well, Alaska! And, take good care of yourselves and each other.