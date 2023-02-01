Hello Alaska, and a special hello to all of you sweethearts out there. Its the season of love and what goes better with romance than marijuana? Let’s get into it, and thank you for reading!

“Orange Healing Body Balm” manufactured by Baked Alaska contains 81 mg of CBD and 146 mg of THC. This product retails for about $40 all over the state. I’m a huge fan of topicals and of this brand — I admire the founder of Baked Alaska and know the woman, Kim, who developed the recipe for the balm. I can’t say enough good things about this product and it’s been so fun watching Baked Alaska develop new scents as the years have gone by. Orange is their newest scent, I believe. One thing that makes this balm so effective and special is the use of emu and copaiba oils. Emu oil is known for its penetrative properties and copaiba is a natural CBD carrier. This healing balm would be an excellent product for someone who is worried about using cannabis or hemp products, because it's not psychoactive and has wonderful soothing effects which are experienced immediately. Definitely give it a try if you’re interested in a natural treatment for aches and pains. It’s truly amazing. Also, I love the orange scent — it's less herbal/medicinal and goes better with my scent preferences.