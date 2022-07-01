Home brewing has been a craze for several decades, and growing cannabis has been popular for even longer. People enjoy beer, people enjoy weed, and people especially enjoy beer and weed together. So it’s no surprise that enterprising home brewers have been experimenting with adding hemp to their hops.
Blending cannabis with Humulus lupulus (hops) makes a certain amount of intuitive sense. The two plants are closely related. And while they have yet to be grafted into a new plant capable of combining the effects of alcohol and THC in one handy beverage, they can be commingled in the kettle or carboy to achieve the same goal. But it’s not as simple as it might sound.
This is where Keith Villa comes to the rescue. Villa is a brewmaster with a PhD in brewing from the university of Brussels in Belgium. He founded the Blue Moon Brewing Company as a division of MillerCoors, then cofounded CERIA Brewing Company, which has been introducing nonalcoholic, cannabis-infused beers into the market. He knows beer and he’s been learning marijuana, and in Brewing with Cannabis he shares what he’s discovered as a pioneer in this latest development in craft beer.
This book is primarily aimed at brewers looking to add cannabis products to their palettes, while turning marijuana cultivators into beer makers is secondary. Villa gives readers a well-researched history of America’s long running war on the plant, then offers a detailed chapter on growing it. A similar introduction to the history and practicalities of beer making is not provided, meaning that cannabis consumers looking to experiment with fortified beers will want to familiarize themselves with the art of home brewing before stepping up to the recipes found in this book.
For professionals in either industry, the first thing to know is that it’s against federal law to put any cannabis-derived product into any alcoholic beverage packaged for interstate sale. This includes CBD. Even though it’s not psychoactive, it cannot be shipped across state lines when it’s found in beer or any other food or beverage product, although it’s beginning to make its mark in brew pubs within states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
The first CBD infused alcoholic beer to hit the market was George Washington’s Secret Stash, an IPA brewed by the now closed Dad and Dude’s Breweria in Aurora, Colorado. Villa tells the story of the beer’s rise and fall to illustrate the pitfalls that await professionals who look to enter this market. It’s why his own brewery has opted to limit their CBD beers to the nonalcoholic side. It keeps federal regulators at bay.
Discussions of regulations take up a solid chunk of this book. As a veteran brewer, Villa is well familiar with them, and lays out the many hurdles and headaches that are slowing the progress of combining marijuana and brewed beverages. Some of the rules he mentions are simply ridiculous. California allows cannabis to be transported by motor vehicle, but not bicycle or aircraft, while Washington DC prohibits mechanics and car dealers from opening cannabis retail shops. As Villa states repeatedly, if you’re going to sell cannabis beers, check all the regulations. Then, before getting on your bike, check them again. Some of the rules might be dumb, but they aren’t worth getting into legal jeopardy over.
Additionally, alcohol has strictly regulated labeling requirements. So does cannabis. Combine the two and you have a lot of fine print. Cannabis labeling is regulated at the state level while alcohol labels are overseen by the feds, and it can get Byzantine working around both. California, for example, forbids the use of words like “brew” and “beer” on cannabis beverages, so Villa’s company has to find euphemisms for their products.
Of course, none of this is of concern for home brewers, who can do as they please. Which leads to the all important section containing the recipes, a lengthy selection that includes porters, stouts, ales, laggers, and even a hard seltzer. Villa credits the legendary cannabis advocate Ed Rosenthal for cowriting, with the Unknown Brewer, Marijuana Beers, the first known brewer’s guide to cannabis, back in 1996 and includes several of their favorites, along with ones he’s gathered from friends or created himself.
Two problems crop right up. The first is getting the THC and/or CBD into the beer. The brewing process, Villa explains, will decarboxylate the THC from its non-psychoactive form, but during boiling, cannabis compounds will be lost at a rate similar to what occurs with hops. Villa estimates that the extraction efficiency will be around 30%. That means a lot of buds can have little effect. Better, he says, to add cannabis on the cold side of the brewing process, after the boil. This means either adding decarboxylated cannabis buds in a manner similar to dry hopping, or simply adding extracts.
The second concern is masking the bitterness of cannabis. This is where beer has a leg up on edibles and soft drinks, since bitterness is already a prized component of its flavor profile. Plenty of brewers are experimenting with ways to work with, or overcome, the taste of hemp, and where this leads in the future will be interesting to watch.
Villa’s education and extensive professional experience have left him well prepared for writing a book of this sort. Plenty of cannabis enthusiasts will claim it cures just about anything, but when Villa launches into his discussion of cannabinoids and terpenes, he sticks with what research has shown and he cites his sources. He acknowledges promising indications arising from current studies, but doesn’t make any factual claim he cannot support. It’s refreshing in our present era, when too much anecdotal evidence passes as truth.
One truth that Villa’s career in the beer industry has taught him is that responsible use is important, and he stresses this point several times. He notes that marijuana can cause consumers to overlook how much alcohol they’ve consumed, and this can lead to unfortunate – and occasionally deadly – results. “Perhaps in moderation it leads to a mellow, cross-fading session,” he writes in his conclusion, but “experimentation in this new world of legal intoxicants must proceed with caution.”
Villa blends seriousness with lightheartedness throughout the book. Along with the extensive information, there are plenty of fun asides. For instance, we learn that one emulsification method used to make CBD oil water-soluble was devised by Soviet scientists during the Cold War for covertly delivering steroids to athletes. It’s one of several ways of diluting cannabis oils into soluble form, and in one of the many passages that will delight brewing geeks, Villa writes, “I have tested at least one such product and found it to be very compatible with beer and it does not cause problems with haze or foam over its six-month shelf life, even though the oily characteristics of CBD would predict poor foam stability.” There you go, beer nerds.
Brewing with Cannabis provides plenty of valuable information to get readers on the road to combining two of humanity’s oldest obsessions – beer and cannabis – in new and intriguing ways. It’s synergy in action. Hops and hemp. A natural pairing.