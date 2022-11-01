Crammed between the Irish potato famine and the front end of the industrial revolution came an event of equal — no, greater — historical significance: the naming of Cannabis sativa by Swedish Botanist Carl Linnaeus.
Imagine: It’s May 1, 1753. Most communities are still firmly agrarian. People travel by foot or by horse. A sepia tone blankets the rocks and trees and grass and buildings all around you (just kidding).
Linnaeus’ fellow Swedes decided a few months ago to adopt the Gregorian calendar, fast-forwarding themselves 11 days into the future, letting March 1, 1753, directly follow Feb. 17, 1753. Benjamin Franklin invented the lightning rod just last year. Gabriel Fahrenheit had begun labeling his thermometers with a temperature scale of his namesake about three decades prior.
And Linnaeus has just published “Species Plantarum,” a pivotal work in the field of botany that was seven years in the making.
Okay, back to the present.
Linnaeus’ great tome compiles years worth of observations painstakingly recorded with encyclopedic breadth. It’s a vast work of a thoughtful and committed botanist who fostered a love for nature throughout his life, spending days of his youth wandering the fields around his school rather than attending to his school work.
His nineteenth century biographer Florence Caddy tells of young Linnaeus’ gleeful affinity for biology and its impact on his schooling, writing that “when Carl was 17, he was removed to the upper school … where the higher branches of literature were taught. Here his tutors, like those of Newton at Cambridge, gave him up as a hopeless dunce. There was no modern side to school then; a lad had to fight his way through and against the classics. A test examination showed that his time and attention had been all absorbed in his eagerness after flowers and insects.”
If someone like Linnaeus is a dunce, I don’t even want to know what sharp names those tutors would cut me with. Sheesh.
Clearly their judgment was premature. Uninterested in classics but inspired by the natural world, the Swede’s absorption ended up proving fruitful both in his lifetime and for the history of biology while the obscure tutors have been relegated to the shadowy margins of history. The first edition of “Species Plantarum” lists and names almost 6,000 species of plants — Linnaeus’ attempt to catalog all known species of the world — according to an index put together by Robert Kiger for the Hunt Institute for Botanical Documentation. (Most modern accounts now believe there to be around 400,000 plant species.)
One person. Thousands of plants. It’s really an awe-inspiring feat that serves as a reminder for the great things a human can accomplish when driven by grit and passion, even without paying much mind to “the higher branches of literature.”
This work was far from his only achievement. “Species Plantarum” applies classification concepts and taxonomical theories that the Swedish scientist had been cooking up throughout his many bids for botanical attainment. While still in his 20s, Linnaeus posited the classification of organisms into hierarchical structure of kingdoms, classes, orders, genera and species in a 1735 paper, “Systema Naturae” (families and phylums were added later); catalogued what he believed to be all the genera of plants in “Genera Plantarum” in 1737; and in the 1751 work “Philosophia Botanica,” he argued for a system of designation in which organisms would be called by a generic term followed by a “nomen trivialis,” or a word specific to them.
In other words, he argued for binomial nomenclature — roughly the same system scientists still use today. It’s the system that enables scientists to call weed Cannabis sativa rather than “that tall five-leafed cannabis plant with industrious fibers that also contains trace amounts of an intoxicating substance that many also use as a medicine.”
Okay, that’s an exaggeration. But prior to binomial nomenclature, unwieldy polynomial descriptions were the conventional way for botanists to differentiate between plants.
Defended in “Philosophica Botanica,” binomial nomenclature was enacted in “Species Plantarum,” and most credit Linnaeus for the system’s popularization and endurance over hundreds of years.
Tucked deep into the second volume — 1,027 pages deep, in fact — sits that modest entry for C. sativa. Adhering to Linnaeus’ preference for concision, it’s settled into a brief, pictureless little slot that takes up no more than a third of a page. The lack of an illustration comes as no surprise from the man who, in the introduction to “Genera Plantarum,” wrote that pictures are really only important for “those who have more brain-pan than brain.”
Ouch, Carl. Pictures are nice.
The short entry for C. sativa is in Latin — as all scientific names are — with “cannabis” being the Latin word for the Greek “kannabis,” and “sativa” simply translating as “cultivated.”
For around 30 years, Linnaeus’ classification of cannabis remained intact. That was until 1785, when French polymath Jean-Baptiste Lamarck (who was later guillotined during the French Revolution) struck a blow to the single-species outlook in his “Encyclopédie Méthodique: Botanique,” maintaining that there were, in fact, two types of cannabis: C. sativa and C. indica.
Linnaeus had in all likelihood been studying cannabis specimens that were native to regions closer to Sweden, meaning that at his disposal were the tall, narrow-leafed, fiber rich, low-THC plants often called hemp, which evolved within western Eurasia. Lamarck, on the other hand, had access to specimens from India. According to science writer Geoff Watts, it was the “firm stems, thin bark, and the shape of their leaves and flowers” that Lamarck thought justified classifying these specimens as a new species. Given that they had arrived from India, he gave them a Latin name reflecting that provenance: “indica.”
Of course, that wasn’t the only thing Lamarck noticed.
“La principale vertu de cette plante consiste … à lui procurer une espèce d'ivresse qui fait oublier le chagrin, and donne une forte de gaieté,” he wrote.
Or in English: “The principal virtue of this plant consists in … providing one a kind of intoxication that makes sorrow forgotten, and that gives forceful joy” (my translation). Pretty poetic.
After Lamarck, the taxonomy of cannabis fell into the arena of scientific debate, and it never left. In 1924, Russian botanist D.E. Janischewsky described a third species, C. ruderalis, a short and resilient type of cannabis with roughly a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC and the unique ability to autoflower (i.e., flower at a certain point in its life cycle rather than depending on weather to do so).
Yet, while C. ruderalis would constitute a third distinct species, many botanists have argued through the centuries that all supposed “species” of cannabis are simply C. sativa in different forms. Just one species, they say.
That so-called “monospecific” vein of thought has surfaced a kaleidoscope of subspecies and variants underneath the C. sativa umbrella. In 2015, Ernest Small, principal research scientist for the Research Branch of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, outlined six groups of cannabis, but he considered all of them C. sativa: “two [groups] composed of essentially non-narcotic fiber and oilseed cultivars as well as an additional group composed of their hybrids; and two composed of narcotic strains as well as an additional group composed of their hybrids.”
Under Small’s classification, C. sativa subsp. sativa is the plant containing low amounts of THC while C. sativa subsp. indica has the greater amounts of THC, the kind you’d be consuming to feel some sort of high. Each of these two subspecies breaks down even further into variants, totaling six taxa. But those six taxa are still just one species. The whole thing is kind of a headache.
This outlook also entails a funny fact. Any time I’ve sauntered into a cannabis store and asked for a sativa, the product I received was technically both a sativa and an indica; and any time I’ve sauntered into a store and asked for an indica, the product I received was technically both a sativa and an indica: C. sativa subsp. indica. The colloquialisms used in dispensaries just don’t run parallel to the scientific discourse.
Frankly, though, the taxonomic debate around cannabis seems symptomatic of ever-changing nature’s refusal to be pinned down and labeled with stagnant names and categories.
But hey, maybe botanists with more brain than brain-pan will eventually come to a consensus.
Whatever the case, I think it’s high time we name a strain after one of the scientific giants who were part of naming the cannabis plant.
My suggestion? “Right on the Lamarck.”