For the team at Matanuska Medicine Woman in Wasilla, growing cannabis isn’t just a business. It’s a cause, borne in tragedy suffered by the family of the woman for whom the company is named, and what she has done since the day her life was suddenly thrown into upheaval almost twenty-four years ago.

“He arrived D.O.A.,” Vanessa Liston said about her son Shanon, who was just sixteen years old when he was a car passenger in a head-on collision near Wasilla. Emergency staff were able to resuscitate him and he lived, but he had suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him severely and permanently disabled. “I spent the next six months in the hospital with him,” Vanessa said. “When he came home, he couldn’t walk, could barely talk, on a feeding tube. So he needs twenty-four hour care even today.”

