For the team at Matanuska Medicine Woman in Wasilla, growing cannabis isn’t just a business. It’s a cause, borne in tragedy suffered by the family of the woman for whom the company is named, and what she has done since the day her life was suddenly thrown into upheaval almost twenty-four years ago.
“He arrived D.O.A.,” Vanessa Liston said about her son Shanon, who was just sixteen years old when he was a car passenger in a head-on collision near Wasilla. Emergency staff were able to resuscitate him and he lived, but he had suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him severely and permanently disabled. “I spent the next six months in the hospital with him,” Vanessa said. “When he came home, he couldn’t walk, could barely talk, on a feeding tube. So he needs twenty-four hour care even today.”
Overnight, Vanessa had to become a full time caregiver for Shanon. Meanwhile, further tragedy struck when she lost her husband to cancer during this period. She was unable to see to her son’s extensive needs and hold down a job at the same time, but as a longtime home grower, she saw the resolution to her dilemma in the black market that thrived prior to cannabis legalization in 2014. “I had to grow in order to provide for myself and him,” she said.
Nearly a quarter century later, that underground operation has gone above ground, and is now owned by Vanessa’s grandson Zallman Liston and his business partner, Anthony Olivieri. The underlying vision, however, is still what Vanessa began with decades ago. “We wanted to grow safe, medicinal marijuana because my son is disabled,” she said. The medicinal properties of cannabis are something she strongly believes in, having seen the plant help her son with his struggles. “That’s why we have Matanuska Medicine Woman. I treat my son medicinally with different strains.”
Matanuska Medicine Woman began operations in 2017, and there’s a reason for this. After voters approved Ballot measure 1 in 2014, Zallman and Anthony attended early marijuana control board meetings in MatSu and elsewhere as the regulations were being set in place to launch the industry, with an eye on opening a grow. “We were the youngest guys in the room, with notepads, doing our homework, and being part of this historic moment,” Zallman said.
Youth was the first hurdle they had to overcome because they were too young to enter the industry when it first started forming in Alaska. They initiated the paperwork, however, “and as soon as we turned twenty-one, we actually got in front of the board and got approval.” It was 2017, and at the time, Zallman said, they were the youngest recipients of licenses in the state.
In a sense they were closing a circle. Zallman and Anthony grew up together and often played at Vanessa’s house while helping her care for Shanon. During this time, the close relationship between the three was cemented, but Vanessa worried they’d discover her source of income. Although she opposed cannabis prohibition, she knew what she was doing was illegal, and she did not want to start the two boys out on a life of crime. “They didn’t know what I was doing, but in time, as they got to be older, they weren’t stupid and they figured it out,” she admitted with a wry chuckle.
Zallman and Anthony were both eighteen at the time that legalization passed in 2014, and as Zallman recalls, “We looked at each other and Vanessa, and said, ‘This is our moment.’” Vanessa agreed and started tutoring the young men on what she had learned about growing, but she wasn’t going to allow them to break the law doing so. “I was dead set. We were going to go legal,” she said.
Between 2014 and 2017, as they waited to reach legal age, Zallman and Anthony devoted their attention to learning all they could about growing. “We learned a lot. We went through a lot of trial and error,” Zallman said.
All three knew they wanted to grow their cannabis in an entirely natural process. So the trio traveled to California to learn more about growing and found out about living soil, a technique wherein the cultivator adds naturally-sourced bacteria and other microorganisms to the soil to maintain a sustaining balance of microbial life.
The company initially grew cannabis in coco, but the humidity in their grow room caused mold to develop. They shut down for eight months so they could retool their operation to the standards they want their product to meet, then relaunched in 2018 with all of their cannabis grown in living soil. “And it has been nothing but successful for us,” Zallman said.
According to Anthony, what they found when the mold appeared was, “our plants had no immune system. They had no defense.” They resolved this problem by “culturing bacteria, and adding it along with compost to our soil, to really turbo-charge the natural process.” By adding bacteria such as lactobacillus and various streptomyces, “we’re building up the natural defenses of the plants by building up the soil,” Anthony explained.
They also started growing in sub-irrigated planters. These have a water reservoir at the bottom, allowing moisture to be drawn up by the plants as needed through capillary action, as opposed to soaking the soil from above. “We’re trying to imitate what happens in nature,” Anthony said.“It allows the true expression of the plant to come out. You’re not forcing nutrients into it. The plant is taking what it needs as it needs it. It’s an optimum way to grow.”
The experimentation and hard work are paying off. At last year’s Alaska Leaf Bowl, the company’s Lost Cause strain placed second for best sativa. It’s a strain rooted in Vanessa’s discovery that sativa was helpful for the sleep pattern disruptions Shanon is prone to. Learning this prompted Vanessa to share her knowledge with others, and come to view her role as educator. “I love to work with people with cannabis,” she said.
Vanessa noted that each person she consults with is unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. What works well for one person might lead to discomfort in another. Going slowly and carefully, she said, is the key to success. “If you’re not familiar with the person and you don’t know what you’re working with, cannabis can definitely take a person to a psychotic place. I’ve seen that with my son.”
Shanon has had bad reactions in the past, and his own mental and emotional state can change from day to day. Still, Vanessa said cannabis has helped stabilize Shanon to the point where she was able to whittle him down from seeing ten different doctors to requiring just one primary care physician. And she has Zallman and Anthony close at hand to help her meet his daily needs. “In our program, these boys own the business, they run the business, and they do a great job. They’re also the caregivers for my son. So we have a real home program here.”
At the time of the interview, Matanuska Medicine Woman had a new 5000 square foot grow facility ready to open, as well as the equipment in place for extraction. As soon as their license is issued, they plan on expanding their distribution. Currently their product can be found in shops from Healy to the Kenai Peninsula, as well as in Bethel, but “ultimately our goal is to be in every shop in the state,” Anthony said.
“We don’t have any investors. We don’t have anybody backing us. We’ve been doing this out of our own pocket since day one,” Zallman said about the cultivation that began in his grandmother’s house before legalization appeared on the horizon.
It’s those deep roots, work ethic, and a shared belief in cannabis as medicine that drive the company’s vision. “We’re believers. “We’re career people,” Vanessa concluded. “This is our world. Matanuska Medicine Woman is here to stay for a long time.”