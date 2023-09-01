For advocates of legalized cannabis, the past decade has been something of a dream come true as a growing number of states, either through voter initiative or by legislative action, have repealed laws against cannabis possession and sales, and established commercial markets. It’s been a whirlwind, and as with all such rapid shifts in the cultural landscape, governments have had to play catch-up with the new reality, crafting laws and regulations on the fly for an industry that was nonexistent as recently as 2012.
The legal framework that has resulted is a decidedly mixed bag, Boston University law professor Jay Wexler tells us in "Weed Rules: Blazing the Way to a Just & Joyful Marijuana Policy," his examination of those laws.
“It has become almost commonplace these days to observe that how marijuana should be legalized is at least as important of an issue as whether it should be legalized,” he writes. “And it also turns out to be a much more difficult question.”
Perhaps he should have pluralized “question,” because as his book makes abundantly clear, there are many complexities to a legal cannabis market, and countless ways that it bumps up against other laws and social concerns. There are a lot of policy questions that need resolution, and Wexler, a pot-friendly legal scholar with a sense of humor, provides an entertaining and informative examination of them, offering plenty of critiques and suggestions along the way.
Wexler starts by noting the peculiar status of the cannabis market. As we all know, it remains illegal federally to transport and sell the plant, but the reach of federal prohibition is limited. States, by all appearances, are within their constitutional rights to allow these markets to develop within their borders (since the Supreme Court has yet to weigh in on the topic, we still don’t know for certain if this legal theory will be upheld). This creates a natural tension between state and federal governments.
Since voter initiatives were, initially at least, the primary drivers in the legalization process, elected officials have been reluctant to embrace the new industry despite the tax revenues and employment opportunities it creates, viewing it instead through the old Drug War lens that considers cannabis a socially detrimental substance. This has led to what Wexler describes as “grudging toleration ... an approach that makes marijuana users feel like second-class citizens.” What he would prefer to see is what he calls “careful exuberance,” embracing legal cannabis and regulating it smartly and to the greatest benefit for all.
To get there, Wexler lists ten criteria in need of consideration for creating policies that work for everyone (he cautions that there are many more criteria, but the ones he explores are the major ones raised by citizens and policymakers). Equity is, for Wexler chief among them, an acknowledgment that the Drug War was launched for racist reasons, has disproportionately impacted minority communities, and that legalization advocates should strive to rectify this as much as possible. Also of concern are environmental and public health issues. Market freedom for businesses and ease of access for consumers are related but not identical. And questions about local control, tax revenues, rational regulations, and shutting down illicit markets are crucial to governments. Finally, for consumers, simply normalizing cannabis after a century of demonization is an objective that remains dependent on policy.
These criteria intersect and clash in myriad ways, and Wexler points out that constituencies for each of them will and should engage in any public debate. For the sake of exploring how policies might take form, however, he boils it down to four main paradigms that offer pathways for legalization to proceed: equity, which stresses undoing the wrongs of the Drug War; market freedom, which would allow the industry to evolve with minimal interference; public health, which stresses the societal risks of marijuana (Wexler acknowledges that while many concerns are unfounded, some, such as impaired driving, do constitute enhanced public health worries); and statist, in which the government is heavily involved.
With this as a foundation, Wexler moves through the current body of laws that have been enacted in the various states, showing how, by and large, most of them have fallen short of being effective for building a healthy market. By exploring a number of areas where weed laws come into conflict with standing legislation and practices, and citing court cases in various states, he shows how greater legislative efforts would prevent the need for judges to resolve these issues.
Among the legal questions he explores are advertising where, he maintains, many limits are aimed less at protecting children than at reducing demand (protecting children is the standard justification for minimizing cannabis advertising even if the reasoning is more comprehensive). Here, as elsewhere, one of the objectives he stresses is to see the black market lose out to legal businesses, and this is one of his arguments for allowing cannabis entrepreneurs to reach out to potential customers, unhindered as much as possible.
Of perhaps greater concern is people losing their jobs over cannabis use in states where it has been legalized. He places special emphasis on medical consumers, examining a series of cases where employees with medical marijuana cards were terminated from their jobs over positive drug tests. In each case cited, the individual sued their former employer for discriminating against them because of medical treatment. A couple were successful, but most weren’t. It comes down to state laws and how state courts interpret them. Unless the cannabis laws themselves bar firing an employee for marijuana consumption, the odds of the courts ruling in favor of the employer are high.
Social consumption in lounges similar to bars is yet another question he looks at, one that’s tied to still another concern, impaired driving. His arguments for allowing public spaces for cannabis enjoyment are fairly solid. Driving while under the influence is a less straightforward issue. Unlike alcohol, no test presently exists to measure marijuana intoxication, and the presence of THC in a person’s bloodstream provides no information on when it was consumed. Whether a driver passes a field sobriety test is entirely dependent upon the officer on the scene, and it’s an unreliable indicator, with too many variables to be trusted on its own. A scientifically sound means of figuring out when someone is too stoned to drive is needed, and cannabis consumers should, in my opinion, support efforts at finding one. As with alcohol, responsible use should be the objective so that cannabis can be accessible in our society without causing harm.
Being pulled over can lead to another problem people living in legal states might not have considered. Under present Supreme Court precedent, in many states, depending on their laws, if a cop smells cannabis, they can search the detained driver’s vehicle without a warrant, leading to arrest for other reasons. This includes states with legal markets. It’s a Fourth Amendment conflict that is a long way from being resolved, and Wexler is in his element when he starts teasing apart both the legal arguments in favor of such searches and his objections to them.
One area where his conclusions are, in my view, somewhat at odds with Alaska’s laws are in his generalized opposition to allowing local communities to ban commercial cannabis operations. He’s writing from an East Coast perspective, and to what extent if any he understands the history of alcohol management in Alaska Native villages I cannot say. But in Alaska, at least, allowing villages to ban cannabis fits in with the broader objective of allowing them maximum sovereignty. It’s a situation that shows that there is no one-size-fits-all rule for this question.
In these and other areas, Wexler finds fault with the current bodies of laws, but he also points out what, in his view, has been done correctly. He also offers suggestions for better ways of managing an industry he fully supports. As we move into the second decade of legal markets, "Weed Rules" offers a worthwhile guide for policy makers, business owners, and consumers alike to find their way forward.
A decade from now, perhaps we’ll be wondering what the fuss was.