For advocates of legalized cannabis, the past decade has been something of a dream come true as a growing number of states, either through voter initiative or by legislative action, have repealed laws against cannabis possession and sales, and established commercial markets. It’s been a whirlwind, and as with all such rapid shifts in the cultural landscape, governments have had to play catch-up with the new reality, crafting laws and regulations on the fly for an industry that was nonexistent as recently as 2012.

The legal framework that has resulted is a decidedly mixed bag, Boston University law professor Jay Wexler tells us in "Weed Rules: Blazing the Way to a Just & Joyful Marijuana Policy," his examination of those laws.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.