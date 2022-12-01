On the Preparations of Indian Hemp, or Gujah
W.B. O’Shaughnessy
1840
Widely accessible on the internet, and available on Amazon Kindle at $1.99
Sir William Brooke O’Shaughnessy is not a household name these days, but in the nineteenth century he was a prominent citizen of the British Empire. Irish by birth and a physician by trade, he engaged in extensive investigations into pharmacology, chemistry, and botany, and also invented a system for protecting telegraph wires from lightning.
O’Shaughnessy was hailed in his time for his numerous accomplishments, but these days if he’s remembered at all, it’s for writing the first Western treatise on medical marijuana. In 1840, he published an article in The British and Foreign Medical Review titled On the Preparations of Indian Hemp, or Gujah that discussed his observations and experiments in India treating patients with cannabis.
The article, which is widely available online and can also be purchased in ebook format from Amazon and other distributors, is a fascinating look into the practice of British medicine in 1830s India, and how a local remedy came to the attention of a European-trained physician and was put to the test. Success was found in surprising areas, and one is left wondering how cannabis would be viewed today if O’Shaughnessy’s work had led to widespread medical acceptance of it.
O’Shaughnessy spent the 1830s in Calcutta, where he became professor of the medical college. Hemp, which he saw local residents using in varied ways, was a familiar plant to him, although the intoxicating form found to the south wasn’t. While European hemp was grown for its fiber, O’Shaughnessy was surprised to learn that its Asian cousin could be rolled into more than just rope. He quickly ascertained that the resin on the hemp grown in India was the source of the plant’s intoxicating effect, and in his study he details the ways in which it was smoked or processed into food and beverages, including the ubiquitous bhang lassi, a sweetened and infused yogurt drink well known to today’s travelers to India.
Like many of his contemporaries from the Victorian Era, O’Shaughnessy took a dim view of recreational intoxicant use, labeling casual cannabis consumers “dissipated and depraved.” The doctor in O’Shaughnessy was able to look at the plant dispassionately, however, and the scientist in him found just cause for experimentation.
O’Shaughnessy begins his article with a discussion of the history of cannabis use in the Arab and South Asian regions. In his research, which at that time would have required significant effort just to obtain materials, he found more historical references to cannabis in the Islamic world than in Hindu societies, although its use was well documented in both.
As part of his survey of the literature available to him, O’Shaughnessy references a now obscure work called the Mukzun-ul-Uudwich, which makes plenty of dubious claims about hemp, such as its effectiveness in treating dandruff and gonorrhea, as well as restraining seminal secretions. Then as now, advocates could run a bit overboard. Other ancient texts he located listed the dangers that consumers courted, including “depraved and wicked ideas,” “loss of teeth,” and “flatulence,” as well as “skepticism in religious tenets,” which, unlike the other mentioned risks of cannabis use, actually checks out. Another source he cites makes the usual claims about insanity and death. Reefer Madness, it’s clear, is hardly a recent affliction.
While O’Shaughnessy seems to have absorbed some of these dire warnings about the inevitable fate of the dope fiend, he also noted marijuana’s beneficial properties among users. So, after preparing tinctures made from cannabis, he set about testing the plant on his patients.
Here it’s important to stress that O’Shaughnessy’s observations, while worthy of being followed up on, should not be taken as scientific research as we understand it today. Double blind studies, placebos, and ethical considerations were a long way from becoming the norm in the 1830s. O’Shaughnessy was engaging in early nineteenth century science, which is to say, he just tried stuff to see if it worked.
According to his findings, in some cases it did. O’Shaughnessy conducted his first experiments on a trio of rheumatism patients. The three had differing responses, with one entering into a catatonic state, from which he fully recovered within a few hours. The second erupted in laughter and had a surge in appetite (O’Shaughnessy observed enhanced hunger in many of his subjects and advocated cannabis for getting sick people to eat, something medical marijuana is well known to do for cancer and AIDS victims today). The third patient showed little response to the fairly low dose he was administered, although it was later learned he was a routine smoker of “gunjah” as O’Shaughnessy spells it, and possibly in need of a tolerance break. All three were subsequently released from the hospital with their rheumatic symptoms greatly eased.
After reporting on additional rheumatism patients who were similarly treated, O’Shaughnessy concludes, “In several cases of acute and chronic rheumatism admitted about this time, half-grain doses of the resin were given, with closely analogous effects; alleviation of pain in most, remarkable increase of appetite in all, unequivocal aphrodisia, and great mental cheerfulness. In no one case did these effects proceed to delirium, or was there a tendency to quarreling. The disposition developed was uniform in all, and in none was headache or sickness of stomach a sequel to the excitement.”
Success with rheumatism led him to experiment on tetanus victims. In 1830s India, the disease was widespread, treatment options all but nonexistent, and survival a matter of luck and little else. O’Shaughnessy treated a number of his tetanus patients with tinctures, and of those who survived, he credited the cannabis with curing them, although it certainly didn’t. What is plausible is that, whether they lived or died, for those patients who were administered cannabis, “at least one advantage was gained from the use of the remedy — the awful malady was stripped of its horrors; if not less fatal than before, it was reduced to less than the scale of suffering which precedes death from most ordinary diseases.”
The next patient he treated with cannabis was a female infant who was experiencing convulsions. After running through the standard 1830s medical cabinet of leeches, purgatives, and opium “without the slightest benefit,” O’Shaughnessy asked the desperate parents if they would consent to trying cannabis with their daughter. They did, and large amounts were administered to her over a period of several days. Her symptoms slowly eased, and she recovered fully.
It’s impossible now to know the cause of the child’s convulsions, and it’s doubtful that cannabis cured the condition. It did apparently treat the symptoms, however, and the baby’s responses — sleeping and the resumption of appetite — indicate again that cannabis relieved the patient’s suffering, perhaps allowing her body to heal. Looking back, this certainly was a safer treatment than the opium he’d previously given her, which could have led to addiction and withdrawal or even death in an infant just sixty days old.
With these and other ailments he treated with cannabis (or hemp, as he frequently called it), the results were consistent. “In action it resembles opium and wine, but is much more certain than these remedies,” O’Shaughnessy afirms near the conclusion of his article. He then notes that a patient treated with cannabis “soon passes into a state of cheerfulness, often of boisterous mirth, and soon sinks into a happy sleep.”
O’Shaughnessy’s findings helped lead to the routine use of cannabis in both prescribed and patent medicines sold in Europe and the United States for decades after his paper was published. It’s unquestionable that thousands of Americans, if not millions, found relief from pain, spasms, insomnia, and other problems through cannabis.
A century after he conducted his experiments, scientific studies were much better managed and thus provided more accurate results than O’Shaughnessy could have dreamed of. It would have been the perfect time to seriously begin researching the medical benefits of cannabis. Instead, Herbert Hoover appointed Harry Anslinger to head the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, and the nation’s first Drug Czar quickly turned the country against marijuana (for entirely racist reasons, as has been well documented). While studies done before and since have kept reaching the same conclusion: cannabis is safe and possibly effective, the government decided the opposite, declaring cannabis to have the highest potential for abuse and no possible medical use. And then our government convinced nearly every other government on Earth to embrace this viewpoint.
We lost nearly a century’s worth of research potential into cannabis because of one man: Harry Anslinger. And that’s to say nothing of the millions unjustly incarcerated or fined for possession of the plant, many of them seeking relief from conditions O’Shaughnessy had success in treating with cannabis over a century before. Yet if those individuals had gone to physicians instead, they would far too often have been introduced to opioids, potentially deadly drugs the federal government legally recognizes as less dangerous than cannabis, which kills no one.
How different our world would be, one can’t help but wonder, if, instead of embarking on a campaign of fear, America had heeded the words found near the conclusion of O’Shaughnessy’s paper. “I have no hesitation in saying,” he wrote, “that in the cases in which opium treatment is applicable, hemp will be found more effectual.”
Imagine.