Nearly a decade into legalized recreational cannabis in Alaska, it’s easy to forget that much of the world doesn’t have it as good. Especially for consumers looking to marijuana to manage or treat medical conditions. Budtenders around the state frequently comment on customers who come into shops seeking cannabis for help with pain and other physical ailments that mainstream medicine has been unable to control to their satisfaction. While the shortage of quality research means the jury is still out on what medical benefits cannabis possesses, the reality is that people are reporting success with it. And since well over a century of studies have failed to find dangers in consuming the plant (apart from operating heavy equipment while under the influence), preventing people from accessing it serves no beneficial purpose, whereas legalizing it just might.
This brings us to Israel, often cited for engaging in some of the best research on the medical potential of cannabis. Despite this deserved recognition, however, qualifying for a medicinal cannabis license in that country turns out to be a difficult task, requiring that patients and their primary caretakers navigate a labyrinthine bureaucratic process while dealing with insufficient supplies when the license is obtained and the very real threat of going of jail if they exceed the amount they are licensed to purchase.
“You see, the doctor can prescribe my father any treatment that exists in the health system,” Israeli author Tom Wegner writes in “Cannabis Wars” in an essay about his efforts at helping his terminally ill father gain relief from cancer. “She can prescribe chemotherapy that could kill him, radiation therapy, morphine, opioid drugs, derivatives of cocaine and medical heroin — addictive and highly toxic things. She’ll just prescribe the treatment, the pharmacist will bring the medicine and Dad would get it within the hour.”
“But cannabis?” he asks. “No way!”
Wegner’s story is just one of many he has included in this book, which he edited and wrote parts of. The accounts given all occur in Israel, where medical marijuana can be legally prescribed, but the still-dominant beliefs about the supposed dangers of it result in skeptical doctors and a system that is so focused on keeping cannabis out of the hands of anyone other than patients that it results in patients being unable to obtain what their own government recognizes as medicine. And while regulating markets is one of the things that governments do (often poorly), the fact that patients can get demonstrably deadly opioids more easily than the safe alternative of cannabis shows how out of whack the drug war has rendered priorities, even in a nation where pioneering research on the plant is a point of national pride.
The story Wegner and other contributors share here is about how Israeli citizens have sought to work their way around the country’s strict personal cannabis possession, transportation, and trafficking laws (these laws were slightly relaxed in 2019, but were in effect when many of the events described in this book transpired). It’s inspiring in what it shows about the risks some people will take on behalf of others, but also maddening in revealing how a government continues to throw hurdles in their path.
Much like others who share their experiences here, Wegner came to cannabis from the medical side, in his case after his elderly father was diagnosed with brain cancer. Wanting to relieve his father’s pain, Wegner sought medical marijuana under the country’s system. Specifically, Wegner’s father had responded well to Rick Simpson Oil, oil made from a non-branded extraction process that’s high in THC and— assuming the plant was grown without pesticides — free of introduced chemicals. All he needed was a steady supply.
It sounds easy enough, and when Wegner could get the oil, his father’s general daily health improved. The problem for Wegner was, making the oil requires a significant amount of weed, and the government wasn’t interested in hearing this. Officials knew best what Wegner’s father needed, they believed. Wegner encountered a bureaucratic brick wall. Getting a license for his father took weeks, and when it came through, the amount of cannabis he was permitted was a fraction of what his father was using. Getting the amount needed required further dives into the governmental web of hindrances, and even a sympathetic doctor was only able to increase the prescription slightly because of government rules. What Wegner found was reminiscent of nothing so much as a Soviet-style petty bureaucracy primarily intent on enforcing its own rules for its own sake at the exclusion of all else, especially the needs of people.
Thus Wegner did what many others have done in these circumstances: he became a criminal. Through social media he discovered a thriving underground network of what he calls “angels,” people who are committed to cannabis as medicine, and who have built a clandestine system of moving it around and getting it delivered to patients. Stories flow off these pages of people in need, of their need being delayed or denied by officials seemingly more interested in justifying their jobs than in helping suffering patients, of the sort of weed smuggling that isn’t seen anymore in places where laws have been reformed, and of some people paying legal penalties for the crime of assisting others. It’s a system that works better than the government’s because it’s focused on the patients, not the laws. And it’s worth emphasizing that many of the people involved aren’t in it for themselves, they’re doing this work out of compassion.
The book raises good points, not the least of them being the need for more research into the medical potentials of cannabis. Like many alternative healing proponents, some of the writers here take claims based on anecdotal evidence and run too far with them, but the sheer number of patients using the plant for pain relief in particular — and quite adamantly stating that it works for them — should be enough to spur more exhaustive studies than have been seen thus far.
The stories of the risks people have taken to supply patients with marijuana also highlight the insanity of prohibition, a problem Alaskans have largely quit worrying about. In Israel, as in much of the world, purchasing a demonstrably safe alternative to the pain drugs dispensed by doctors and pharmacies can result in a prison sentence for a terminally ill patient. This is inexcusable. It’s a situation that also drives some of the distrust that has grown here and abroad between the medical establishment and those it exists to serve. What’s needed is for proponents of medical marijuana to acknowledge how little is presently known about the plant’s potential, for medical professionals to listen to patients who are wary of narcotics and help them find better alternatives, and for both sides to push for research. Some of the doctors encountered in the pages of this book take that approach, but not all.
Israel’s problem is the world’s problem, by and large. It’s a problem still in existence in many states in America. A century of prohibition has warped views on a plant long seen as medicinal. To what extent it can be used therapeutically is unknown because of draconian restrictions on studying it. Meanwhile, patients risk legal consequences for seeking a treatment with no notably dangerous side effects, something that cannot be said of over-the-counter pain killers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, which can cause damage with longterm use.
For patients — especially terminal patients — comfort and relief from suffering should be the first objective. Thanks to the cannabis wars that have led to the events outlined in this book, however, patients are being denied both. If it was a harmful plant (like tobacco, for instance), this might be justified. It isn’t, though, and even if its benefits aren’t all that its proponents claim, there is no justification for making its use by adults as an over-the-counter supplement illegal. More crucially, obtaining it for cancer victims and other severely ill or injured patients shouldn’t be illegal. This book documents why, and why those of us living in places where it is legal need to continue advocating for those who don’t.
David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.