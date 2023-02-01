Cannabis Wars book cover illustration shows the caduceus topped by a cannabis leaf with a fist in the center

Nearly a decade into legalized recreational cannabis in Alaska, it’s easy to forget that much of the world doesn’t have it as good. Especially for consumers looking to marijuana to manage or treat medical conditions. Budtenders around the state frequently comment on customers who come into shops seeking cannabis for help with pain and other physical ailments that mainstream medicine has been unable to control to their satisfaction. While the shortage of quality research means the jury is still out on what medical benefits cannabis possesses, the reality is that people are reporting success with it. And since well over a century of studies have failed to find dangers in consuming the plant (apart from operating heavy equipment while under the influence), preventing people from accessing it serves no beneficial purpose, whereas legalizing it just might.

This brings us to Israel, often cited for engaging in some of the best research on the medical potential of cannabis. Despite this deserved recognition, however, qualifying for a medicinal cannabis license in that country turns out to be a difficult task, requiring that patients and their primary caretakers navigate a labyrinthine bureaucratic process while dealing with insufficient supplies when the license is obtained and the very real threat of going of jail if they exceed the amount they are licensed to purchase.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.