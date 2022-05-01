When a state legalizes a recreational marijuana industry and marijuana possession, what should it do with past convictions for activities — like simple possession — that are no longer illegal?
Other states have embraced blanket expungement efforts and others have set up systems to erase records. Alaska has not instituted any such system, leaving every single conviction for conduct that’s not been illegal for nearly a decade online for all to lookup, but that could be changing and changing soon.
This legislative session has seen bipartisan interest in legislation that would remove many marijuana conviction records from the state’s online database. It falls well short of expungement, but Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is clear that House Bill 246 is a product of compromise and changing attitudes.
“I think there’s been a massive shift. Even immediately after legalization there were ‘holdouts’ over the societal legitimacy of marijuana and legalization. Now, it's completely gone. Or at least I haven’t encountered even a trace of such sentiments in the last 3-4 years,” he said.
The legislation would require the Alaska Court System to remove convictions for simple possession of marijuana from its online records system, CourtView. It would only apply to cases where the marijuana conviction is the only conviction in the case and the person was at least 21 years old — the legal age to possess marijuana in Alaska — at the time of the offense. The approach is similar to one the Legislature has already approved, which requires the removal of criminal charges that end up in complete dismissal to be removed from the online database.
State public safety agencies would still have access to the records and they’d also be available for lookup by visiting a courthouse. It would also bar those agencies from releasing any records related to the crime if a person requests it be withheld.
Kreiss-Tomkins, as well as other advocates say they would’ve liked to see it go farther, noted, “It’s definitely a compromise. As I’ve said on the record, I’d personally prefer to go much farther. But I am foremost a pragmatist and believe getting something done, rather than nothing, is almost always the better path.”
Those shifting attitudes and a bit of personal outreach with conservative legislators has helped the legislation see substantial progress this year.
This year, Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Shower introduced a version of the legislation in the Senate, a signal that it has a good chance at passing. At a hearing in late March, he made it clear he wasn’t a fan of legalization but he also understood that charges like those affected by the bill — which are for activity that’s no longer illegal — can be significant impediments to housing and work, potentially making it more likely that people commit new crimes in the future.
“I'll make it very clear, I did not vote for that change to the law. I'm not particularly a fan of it, but I'll say the reason I worked with the sponsor of this bill, and I agreed to carry it is because if you look at the broadest sense of this, I wanted to make sure it was marijuana and nothing else, not where someone was selling it and no other criminal backgrounds involved in that. To be very, very clear for this, this is only for that very limited number of Alaskans that if today had they been dealing with law enforcement and had that amount of possession or less on their body, they would not be charged with a crime,” he said. “This will allow those individuals to hopefully get better jobs, housing, et cetera.”
Despite the compromise, the legislation has the support of local, state and national advocacy groups as better than nothing. Among the supporters is NORML, a national advocacy group for reform of marijuana laws.
“Passage of this legislation will make it so that low-level cannabis offenders are no longer stigmatized and disenfranchised by the collateral consequences of an arrest record for an incident that is no longer a crime. In addition to limiting employment, education, and other opportunities, a criminal record can impose significant psychological and emotional burdens. The stigma of carrying a criminal record dampens an individual’s capacity to form positive visions of their own full potential,” wrote Jax James, NORML’s state policy manager. “People with otherwise clean records do not deserve for the rest of their life to be derailed because of a previous cannabis conviction that would not have been prosecuted today.”
Because the legislation is one of the few marijuana-related bills that has a shot of passing, it’s also a potential vehicle for other changes to the state’s marijuana policies. In the House Finance Committee, it picked up an amendment that would update and reduce the penalties for people 18-20 who use or possess less than an ounce of marijuana. It would reduce it from a class B misdemeanor to a violation with no court appearance and also require that the convictions be removed from CourtView.