A bill to make it easier for hundreds of Alaskans with old marijuana convictions to pass background checks failed to pass out of the Legislature.
The Republican sponsor who carried the bill in the Senate plans to re-introduce the legislation next session.
“It’s over 700 Alaskans affected who I’d like to see get back into society as productive members and not be stuck in low-level jobs or get denied good jobs,” said Sen. Mike Shower, a Wasilla Republican.
Alaska was among the early states to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Ballot Measure 2 — adopted by voters in November 2014 — allowed Alaskans 21 and older to possess small amounts of marijuana.
Recreational marijuana use in 2022 represents a growing industry in Alaska, where more than 150 retail shops operate.
The Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office at the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development manages the licensing of cannabis businesses.
Revenue from marijuana taxes continues to grow, bringing in more than $30 million in fiscal 2021 — which was three times the amount over fiscal 2018.
But Alaska has yet to address old records for simple possession, which many other states with legalized cannabis have expunged or shielded from public view.
In April, the Alaska House passed a bill that would remove simple marijuana convictions from Court View, the online search engine that allows the public to look up court records.
Simple marijuana convictions in Alaska involved charges for having small amounts of cannabis for personal use that predate legalization.
Under the proposed law, members of the public could petition to have their records removed from background checks by prospective employers.
The legislation applied to cases where there was a conviction for simple possession that was at or under the amount now legal in Alaska, said Shower, who carried the bill in the Senate. There could be “no intent to sell” and no other related charges.
Petitions would be handled through the Department of Public Safety, which would make the final determination.
The bill had early support from lawmakers, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy had said he would sign the legislation into law.
“I support lawmakers’ work to clear criminal records of Alaskans with low-level marijuana offenses. Alaskans should not be met with barriers for conduct that is no longer a crime under state law,” Dunleavy tweeted on social media.
Interior lawmakers said they would back the legislation. “Limiting public access to records of those who were convicted of violating a law prior to law being repealed is a simple matter of fairness and forgiveness,” Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, told the News-Miner in April.
Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said “as times have changed and society has changed, these convictions are an impediment for [people with simple convictions] to become a productive member of society and establish their reputations.”
Although the House adopted the bill, companion legislation never came up for a final vote in the Senate. Passage in both chambers is required for legislation to advance to the governor for his signature.
The legislation apparently was not high on the priority list for lawmakers.
The legislation was set aside as lawmakers debated government spending, the large surplus from oil royalties and the Permanent Fund dividend for Alaskans.
“It wasn’t a priority for Senate leadership, and there didn’t seem to be much interest in it as I asked other senators,” Shower said.
Discussions and debate were on determining the amount of the PFD and next fiscal year’s spending plan, Shower said. Other issues failed to gain momentum or get attention.
“Frankly in the last few days [of the session], it might have had a chance, but the budget [and] PFD battle — as it often has these last few years — took all the oxygen out of the room,” Shower said.