Certain dates evoke specific thoughts and feelings. December 25 means Christmas, 9/11 means tragedy and for stoners, 4/20 means staying high all day.
Many of you may be surprised to learn that April has another important date that is celebrated worldwide by people from all walks of life. Bicycle Day, which coincidentally occurs on April 19, is the day that Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann, the inventor of LSD, took the world's first acid trip. You can learn more about the importance of Hofmann's trail blazing discovery and the renewed interest in the medical use of psychedelics in this issue's cover story. It's a subject near and dear to my heart, and I hope you enjoy reading more about it as much as I enjoyed writing about it.
Whether you're celebrating 4/20 or Bicycle Day (or both), I hope you enjoy April and all of the joys that spring can bring. Now it's time to smoke some good bud, play in the mud, and go for a nice, long bike ride.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist