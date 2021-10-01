When it comes to a perfect cannabis experience, everything plays a part: the weed, the setting — and the food you munch on.
The fact that Hungry Robot Pizza won the 2021 Alaska Cannabist Reader’s Choice Award for Best Munchie doesn’t come as a surprise to the owner of the joint, Randy Bezdek.
“We just have a lot of weird pizzas that have a lot of strong unique flavors,” Bezdek said.
For example, the Burning Bumblebee pizza combines sweet, salty and savory flavors. The pizza is cooked with two different kinds of pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, pepperoncinis and honey infused with ancho chilies, “so it’s a little spicy, but it’s honey, so it’s sweet as well,” Bezdek said.
In addition to pizza, Hungry Robot can satisfy other food cravings too.
“We’ve got three different kinds of cheese sticks,’ Bezdek said. “All of them are really good and easy to munch on.”
While Bezdek said he doesn’t know how many people come to The Hungry Robot when they have the munchies, he tries to make sure every customer leaves his pizza joint happy with their choice.
One customer favorite is The Dilly Dilly pizza, which has roasted garlic cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, and of course, “a ton of pickles.” The pizza is topped with a drizzle of garlic and dill ranch dressing and sprinkled with a parmesan, romano and dill mixture. To make the pizza, the cooks at The Hungry Robot go through about 20 to 50 gallons of pickles a week, Bezdek said.
Creation of the Dilly Dilly started with a dare.
“Somebody bet me we couldn’t make it.” Bezdek said. “They were like, ‘You know, I don’t think anybody could make a pickle pizza that was good. Maybe the Hungry Robot could?’ Somebody kind of dared me to give it a shot.”
Bedzek created the Dilly Dilly and ran it as a special for two weeks before taking it off the menu.
“People started freaking out because we didn’t have it, and they wanted it,” Bezdek said. “So we added it to the full menu, and now it’s easily one of our top pizzas.”
And then comes the J-Popper — a deconstructed jalapeno popper with a white sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, fresh sliced jalapenos and cream cheese on top.
Every once in a while, The Hungry Robot also sells pickled popsicles, using the brine from pickles for Dilly Dilly pizza.
“We usually just kind of throw the liquid away, but every once in a while we’ll freeze it up for people because runners like to drink it,” Bezdek explained.
Besides making unique flavorful recipes, The Hungry Robot also features local and homemade ingredients.
“We make our dough and sauces from scratch and prepare all pizzas to order,” Bezdek said. “The only meat that we import from outside the area is pepperoni because no one in Fairbanks makes that. We try to keep it local.”
Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Hungry Robot is located at 910 Old Steese Hwy in Fairbanks.