My recent run of green gadgetry has been heavy on high-tech gizmos and fancy glass, so for my latest look at gear, I wanted to take it back to just about the most simple, cheap and, in my experience, enjoyable piece of smoking instrument: The humble taster.

They go by a lot of names — tasters, one-hitters, chillums and bats — but they all abide by a similar design principle: A simple straight glass pipe with a pinched end for a bowl. There’s no carb, no fancy cooling system and no fancy bowl design going on here. It’s just you, the glass and the flower, in about as basic of a set-up as you can get.