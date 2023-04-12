My recent run of green gadgetry has been heavy on high-tech gizmos and fancy glass, so for my latest look at gear, I wanted to take it back to just about the most simple, cheap and, in my experience, enjoyable piece of smoking instrument: The humble taster.
They go by a lot of names — tasters, one-hitters, chillums and bats — but they all abide by a similar design principle: A simple straight glass pipe with a pinched end for a bowl. There’s no carb, no fancy cooling system and no fancy bowl design going on here. It’s just you, the glass and the flower, in about as basic of a set-up as you can get.
And, honestly, they perform just as well as any of the fancier set-ups go when it comes to the smoking experience. They don’t have much capacity, so it’s hard to overwhelm yourself with smoke — a big bonus for those prone to hacking up a storm (me) — and the smaller dosage also means it’s a bit more flavorful, in my experience. One of the best parts, too, is that they’re small and discreet and, if needed, disposable if you’re in a pinch.
The small, uncomplicated design also makes them a breeze to clean with a few isopropyl-soaked Q-tips and, hey, if it gets really disgusting, they’re only $5 to replace.
For all the $300 vaporizers and $200 bongs I’ve tried, the basic glass taster has stayed a part of my smoking kit and is a frequent add-on purchase if my local dispensary has some neat colors on hand. The small size and cheap price also make them a no-brainer when hiking, camping or sneaking in a hit before a concert.
Whether you call them tasters, one-hitters, chillums or bats, there are a ton of different options out there ranging from no-name glass to a stepped-up line from Grav (which comes with a handy silicone skin for, uh, protection) and more deluxe combination of wood and metal from companies like RYOT. Personally, give me a box of the $5 plain-Jane tasters you’ll find at just about any dispensary and I’ll be a happy camper.
$5-$15, various locations.