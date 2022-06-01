Paper clips, bits of wire, a screw, the tip of a pen, a chopstick, the end of my keys and even some of those purpose-built bowl cleaners. None have really done the trick for me when it comes to cleaning out the ash and gunk from a bowl. They’re either too wide—which oddly seems to be the case for many of the gadgets folks sell as bowl cleaners—to really get the job done and clear out blockages or too soft to hold up to repeated use. Those gadgets specifically sold as bowl cleaners clean out ash the bowl fine, but they’re usually not narrow enough to reach into the stem to clean out the gunk and there’s nothing that’s quite as frustrating as packing a bowl before realizing that it’s too clogged up to get a good hit.
After a bit of testing and a box of paperclips later, I’ve found that the trusty awl is the perfect and reliable device for clearing out those problem pipes. It’s not much more than a pointed piece of metal with a handle, typically meant for making holes in stuff like leather and wood but works just fine on ashy resinous gunk. The narrow tip means it can clear the openings and the sharp point makes short work of the baked-on stuff (and, yes, I should probably be cleaning my glass more regularly).
So far, I’ve used a fixed-point awl made by Excel ($6), but there are several companies making awls aimed at cannabis users like Bakers Dab Tool ($8, online) that has a pointed tip on one end and a scraper on the other. If you’re really desperate, I think a dental pick would also work but those typically come at an angle and might not have the reach to clear out everything. I also like the Excel awl because it comes with a handy little plastic cover that keeps any resinous buildup from making too much of a mess.
Just be careful. The fine point that makes them perfect for clearing out that tight spot is also just about perfect for stabbing your hand if you’re not watching out carefully.
$6-10 various retailers various brands
Grade: A