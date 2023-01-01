Cuddled into a small nook of the Anchorage home she shares with her partner of five years, Jenna Fleur Roosdett applies her eyeliner as EDM beats blast through her iPhone speaker. For twenty minutes, the 31-year-old meticulously applies makeup before dipping a Q-Tip in makeup remover and slowly reshaping the line she had just drawn.

"I've always been a perfectionist. Even if no one else can see the imperfection, I can, and it really bugs me," she says before once again altering the thin black line.

O'Hara Shipe is a freelance writer and photographer in Anchorage. Comments about this story?Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com