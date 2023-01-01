Cuddled into a small nook of the Anchorage home she shares with her partner of five years, Jenna Fleur Roosdett applies her eyeliner as EDM beats blast through her iPhone speaker. For twenty minutes, the 31-year-old meticulously applies makeup before dipping a Q-Tip in makeup remover and slowly reshaping the line she had just drawn.
"I've always been a perfectionist. Even if no one else can see the imperfection, I can, and it really bugs me," she says before once again altering the thin black line.
Watching Roosdett apply her makeup offers an inside look at the artist's creative process, which is often characterized by careful linear progress and pinpoint focus. They are also the hallmarks of Roosdett's award-winning graphic design work for Great Northern Cannabis and its subsidiaries Garden of Delights, Pure Plant, and North Infusions.
An Early Start
As a sophomore at Highland Tech High Charter School in Anchorage, Roosdett discovered graphic design and immediately fell in love with the integration of technology and analog art.
"When I started in high school, I was learning from artists that did things by hand. But as social media was getting bigger, the way art was created was changing quickly," explains Roosdett.
By the time she enrolled at the University of Alaska Anchorage as a freshman, digital design had begun to overtake hand-drawn work. Still, Roosdett was determined to marry the two distinct styles in her own work. Her studies in printmaking, photography, and design, led her to complete a prestigious Undergraduate Research Grant entitled "Neohuman Evolution: Exploring Infectious Technologies" in 2014.
Roosdett's project, and thesis, culminated in a 30-foot banner that artfully presented a chronology of technologies beginning with photography and ending with handheld devices like cell phones.
"I wanted it to be an exploration into the future of communication and design, so I merged photographs of my models with digital illustrations. I think it created a larger statement about the connection between the digital and analog worlds," says Roosdett.
In addition to her studies, Roosdett also honed her design instincts as the UAA Student Activities Graphics Team leader and the Layout Editor for the student-run newspaper, the Northern Light.
When she graduated with her BFA in 2014, she had amassed an impressive resume that earned her a spot at the Anchorage-based marketing agency Buzzbizz Creative, where she remained until 2018.
Turning Over a New Leaf
After Alaskan cannabis legalization in 2017, there was a major rush for cultivators, extractors, and dispensaries to develop unique branding. One of the earliest to market, Great Northern Cannabis jumped at the opportunity to work with Roosdett.
"It was kind of a lucky break. I knew the CEO's wife, and when they needed a logo, she was like, 'I know a great graphic designer!' So they came to [Buzzbizz], and they requested me," says Roosdett. "The goal was to separate them from what we knew was incoming — a bunch of green logos with cannabis leaves."
A longtime cannabis consumer, Roosdett had always been drawn to purple strains — in part because purple is her favorite color. So, when she began working on Great Northern's branding, she knew she wanted to pay homage to her preferred color and phenotype.
"The inspiration for the Great Northern logo is actually natural elements. The circle is meant to represent the moon, and the leaf at the bottom is kind of part seaweed and part Cannabis leaf. Then one of the swoops is the Northern Lights while the other is smoke," Roosdett says.
Roosdett's logo was a hit, and she was hired as Great Northern's Creative Director in 2018. In her first two years with the company, Roosdett developed their "Sea of Weed" campaign. Initially created as a Great Northern advertisement for the 2019 Salmonfest Guide, her illustration was such a hit that the design was reformatted for stickers, window graphics, and apparel.
"We wanted to emphasize the 100-percent Alaskan feel of the company by featuring the salmon while also highlighting sustainability efforts within the cannabis industry," explains Roosdett.
The campaign won Roosdett her first major award — a Gold in Promotional Design and Advertising for the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) Alaska-Chapter in 2020.
Level Up
Her confidence, buoyed by her win, led Roosdett to open her own graphic design company. She hasn't stopped creating noteworthy campaigns with Great Northern, though — in fact, she's busier than ever.
"I've fleshed out [Great Northern's] North Infusion and Garden of Delights brands. Then their other company, Pure Plant, has gone through some iterations, and I'm continuing to work with them on that. They also have a new spa line, and that's picking up pace," explains Roosdett.
Juggling four divisions within Great Northern's company has been rewarding but also difficult, as each brand needs to simultaneously be cohesive and distinct. Luckily, Roosdett has a unique style that marries gothic sensibilities with Lisa Frank's neon color palette.
"One of the biggest things we can't do is make our advertising appeal to children, which could have been hard because of my cartoonish style. But because I also love all things gothic, there's a little bit of an old-world aesthetic in everything I do," says Roosdett.
Her work is also filled with Easter eggs meant to subliminally appeal to Alaskan millennials.
"I am inspired by Alaska and the unique memories I have of growing up here. So, whenever I can, I try to work some of my uniquely Alaskan experiences into my design," says Roosdett.
Her latest AIGA Alaska-Chapter award-winning work, Beluga Joint, provides the perfect example. A pun on Beluga Point, the logo includes a mile marker and a number of hidden exclamation points.
"That was a fun one to do because it's a nod to where pretty much every Anchorage high school student goes to smoke," says Roosdett with a smile. "Hopefully, I don't get in trouble for saying that!"
Mainstream Goals
While taking home hardware for her work is always nice, Roosdett has even loftier goals — to help destigmatize cannabis advertising within the marketing and graphic design communities.
"One thing I noticed about this year's AIGA awards was how prevalent alcohol was. There were so many beer can designs and marketing campaigns entrants this year, but I still feel like the alcohol and cannabis industries are still really underrepresented," says Roosdett.
Out of 12 major award categories, alcohol-themed designs were only represented in two categories — Product and Packaging and Environment and Experience. Similarly, the cannabis industry was only awarded in four categories — Roosdett's work was awarded in each. The only other cannabis company to be recognized was Eagle Street Plant, which received an Honorable Mention in the Logo and Identity Systems category.
"I don't want cannabis to be something that is considered subculture because people are scared of it. I think that, as designers, we have a really important role in making that happen. When creating brands, we are representing cannabis to the world, and we have to lean into the industry's core values to help make cannabis consumption more mainstream like alcohol is right now," explains Roosdett. "I am looking forward to the day when I can go out to a bar and actually smoke a joint while hanging out with friends."