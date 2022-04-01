Dave Nyberg is a lot of things. A veteran consumer, cultivator, advocate, and philosopher for cannabis; a horticulturist; a two-time cancer survivor who found medical marijuana effective in easing symptoms of the disease as well as the side effects of treatment; and the developer of ArcticBlue, a high end strain of cannabis that is the end product of these experiences.
“I’ve been growing cannabis since 1968,” he said in a recent interview, adding that it’s a family affair. “My wife and I have had 450 kinds houseplants at one time. She’s a California certified nursery woman and a master gardener for the state of Alaska.”
“We’re pretty heavy into plants,” he added.
ArcticBlue is something of a boutique brand of cannabis, and, according to Nyberg, only the third strain crafted in Alaska. A 60/40 indica dominant hybrid with a strong blueberry scent, it’s won numerous awards, including highest THC content from the Cannabis Classic, and twice being named best homegrown at the Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl.
“It’s a good load for most people,” Nyberg said, describing his strain. “It’s not too heavy for most, and it’s not too speedy for most. It’s kind of right in the middle. It’s got a good high, which is what everyone’s looking for. If you’re going to get pain relief and get loaded, you might as well have a good high. And that’s what it does.”
Nyberg said ArcticBlue grew out of a personal quest. He’s had a lot of medical issues and was looking for head, neck, and back pain relief. Over the years he had noticed that “some cannabis plants made me feel good, some just got me speedy. I learned over the years that there’s certain indica plants out there that made me feel good.”
Nyberg began nosing around, and in 2006 started growing Blueberry, which he’d learned has a solid reputation for pain relief. He and his Diney wife felt there was room for improvement, however.
Soon afterward, while attending a Seattle Hempfest, Nyberg met legendary grower DJ Short, who crafted the original Blueberry strain in the 1970s. Short provided Nyberg with seeds from that first Blueberry. Nyberg came home and crossed them with his. “And I came up with something completely different,” he recalled.
By 2015, when Alaska’s legal market began to open up, Nyberg was ready with his personal strain. “I named it, and did testing on it, and made it a product,” he recalled.
Nyberg is retired after being a Toyota and Lexux sales manager, and didn’t want to go into business for himself. He did want to oversee the production, however, so he joined forces with his longtime friend, Justin Roland, to bring his hybrid to Alaskans. Roland is co-owner of both Dream Green Farms and Einstein Labs, and Nyberg granted the two companies exclusive rights to the strain. Dream Green grows it, Einstein Labs handles extraction and product manufacturing.
“When you do crossing stuff, you have to get the right phenome types from each side,” Nyberg said about the delicate process of finding the perfect strain. “I apparently got the right ones, because I’ve got a completely different strain that everyone else’s. The taste is different, the smell is different, everybody likes it. That’s probably why I keep winning.”
ArcticBlue is quite strong for a Blueberry, Nyberg said, noting that it tests at 28.5% cannabis. In addition to having it examined for strength, Nyberg also had Phylos Bioscience in Oregon run a genotype on the strain in 2017. “They said it was a very rare strain from very common parents,” he said. “It’s something nobody’s ever crossed.”
Michele Moya, executive director for Dream Green Farms and Einstein Labs, enthused about the product in an email. “Arctic Blue is just one of those rare gems that you can tell is something special the moment some cured flower enters the room,” she wrote, adding that it “has this glorious smell of sugared blueberries that rivals ANY blueberry profile in a cannabis plant I’ve ever come across. At the same time, and just as loud, is this fantastically skunky aroma reminiscent of the older funk strains.”
Nyberg and his wife moved to Anchorage from Los Angeles in 1994 to escape the rising crime rates of that time. “We thought maybe we could find a better place in the world to live,” he said. “And we did, of course. This is nice.”
A near lifelong consumer of cannabis, Nyberg embraced Alaska’s longstanding allowance for personal consumption. As an advocate and activist for cannabis, he’s done outreach, both before and after the 2014 vote for full legalization, and briefly discussed the difficulties of overcoming the stigmas brought by a century of governmental anti-marijuana campaigns.
“I’ve learned over the years that I have to talk to you in a language that you understand,” he said, “and I don’t think we’ve been talking to the public in a language that they can understand.” Reflecting on the slow but steady growth of both the industry and broader acceptance of it, he added, “I think we need to do what we’re doing. Take it slow and educate the public so they don’t hate us.”
Nyberg said that simply saying cannabis is good is not enough to change minds. “You have to explain why it is and what makes it good.” To do this he cites his own experience, coupled with scientific studies which are showing increasing promise for cannabis in not simply treating cancer symptoms, but also, at least in lab dishes, slowing the growth of or even killing some types of cancer cells.
Nyberg wants to see more research done on the medicinal benefits of cannabis. He eased his own cancer symptoms and the side effects of his medical treatment with ArcticBlue and said he found it relieved spasms and helped with insomnia. He made a Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO) drawn from the entire ArcticBlue plant for his personal use that he described as very effective, although its flavor is so strong that he had to take it in capsule form.
For Nyberg, ArcticBlue is an exclusively Alaskan boutique product, and he wants it to be the best product on the market. He described what he does as a “Nordstrom’s type grow,” and said, “I don’t want it to be a Walmart item where it’s in every dispensary.”
“I created this so we could have a good strain in Alaska, for Alaskans, by an Alaskan,” Nyberg concluded. “It’s not leaving the state. I made this for us up here.