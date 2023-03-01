“When we started talking about what to name this shop, it was the first shop in Ketchikan,” Eric Riemer said, recalling the planning that went into opening the Stoney Moose in the town known as Alaska’s First City. “I realized we were responsible for how cannabis was portrayed in the community.”
The Stoney Moose is vertically integrated, with a retail outlet, a manufacturing kitchen, and its own grow. It’s now thriving, but getting it opened involved obtaining approval from a skeptical city council. At the time they applied for a license, the council was considering a community-wide ban on commercial cannabis outlets and operations, and Riemer, his business partners, and cannabis advocates throughout Ketchikan realized that the council’s decisions would hinge on public perception.
Riemer explained that some Ketchikan residents held negative views of the plant based on what he feels is a misconception about its effects, and he could see their misunderstanding. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘stoned’ has a negative connotation.” Riemer recalled. He said he differentiates between being comfortably elevated and being stoned. The latter term evokes images of being sedentary on the couch. “You just sit there being immobile,” he said. “That’s stoned. I don’t like stoned.”
On the other hand, he added, “Stoney sounds pretty fun to me. To be stoney sounds a little bit exciting and goofy rather than stoned just to be stoned. Not to say people don’t like to get stoned too, everybody likes their own kind of high.” However, he said, for the sake of a business name,“Stoney is much more fun and approachable.”
The Moose part of the name, meanwhile, “has its roots way back in Alaskana,” Riemer said. “One of the ideas was, we wanted to represent Alaska,” he explained, and for that he didn’t have to look any further than his business associates. “There used to be this band called the Gangly Moose. John Knechtel, my head cultivator, used to be a member of that,” he continued. Knechtel was the bassist, and the band’s manager also had a hand in launching the Stoney Moose, so the name Riemer and his partners settled on was in effect an extension of the group’s legacy; so much so that they even bought the rights to Gangly Moose’s logo and adapted it to their company’s name.
“I like it,” Riemer said about taking a well known logo in Alaska and applying it to a new venture. “I think we’re carrying on a tradition.” Gangly Moose played for many years, he noted, and longtime Alaskans “know what kind of energy that moose sign brought when they were touring, and I think it’s cool to be able to continue that tradition, continue that logo, that brand of fun, exciting, creative energy, and have it be uniquely Alaskan as well.”