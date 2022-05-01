The Alaska Marijuana Industry Association (AMIA) mourns the loss of Congressman Don Young. “Uncle Don” as he was affectionately called by many, was known for his almost 50 years of service to Alaska, his fierce and often unapologetic style, and his commitment to a well-regulated cannabis industry. As the Dean of the House, his seniority level made him a perfect leader to found and co-chair the Congressional Cannabis Caucus. Congressman Young co-sponsored legislation such as the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow marijuana businesses to become unburdened from many financial constraints. Representative Young always made time to hear from us, both when Alaska Cannabis advocates traveled to DC to urge the passage of the SAFE Act, as well as when he would come home to Alaska. He was willing to tour facilities, talk, listen, learn, and spitball ideas with some of Alaska’s premier cannabis operators. The AMIA is thankful for his support of our businesses. A bold move when so many in congress still refuse to support us. Don Young will be missed and his successor will have some big shoes to fill. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and staff.
