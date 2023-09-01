It’s no secret that the Mat-Su Valley produces some of the highest-quality weed in the state. It’s also no secret that it has more than it’s fair share of cannabis stores. Even so, Houston Grass Station stands out. Located on a partially wooded area nestled between the Parks Highway and the Alaska Railroad, this large, red, two-story building — equipped with a Western-style false front and giant cutouts of Big Foot flanking its front door — is hard to miss. What isn’t immediately apparent, though, are the two things that make it unique among Alaska weed retailers: Not only can you buy weed there at four in the morning, but you can also spend the night. 

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. every day, Houston Grass Station also boasts a 420-friendly campground with 50 campsites spread out in a wooded area behind the store. It’s a perfect spot for visitors to light up, commune with nature and strike up conversations with fellow campers. Ron Bass, a weed entrepreneur and rapper who owns Houston Grass Station along with his wife Lacey, also hosts music festivals at the campground and hopes to turn the town of Houston into a must-visit spot for summer travelers.

