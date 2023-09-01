It’s no secret that the Mat-Su Valley produces some of the highest-quality weed in the state. It’s also no secret that it has more than it’s fair share of cannabis stores. Even so, Houston Grass Station stands out. Located on a partially wooded area nestled between the Parks Highway and the Alaska Railroad, this large, red, two-story building — equipped with a Western-style false front and giant cutouts of Big Foot flanking its front door — is hard to miss. What isn’t immediately apparent, though, are the two things that make it unique among Alaska weed retailers: Not only can you buy weed there at four in the morning, but you can also spend the night.
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. every day, Houston Grass Station also boasts a 420-friendly campground with 50 campsites spread out in a wooded area behind the store. It’s a perfect spot for visitors to light up, commune with nature and strike up conversations with fellow campers. Ron Bass, a weed entrepreneur and rapper who owns Houston Grass Station along with his wife Lacey, also hosts music festivals at the campground and hopes to turn the town of Houston into a must-visit spot for summer travelers.
Speaking to Alaska Cannabist by phone early last month, Bass was excited about an upcoming proposal before the Houston City Council to establish the Matanuska Thunder Festival, an annual music and community event to be held at the campground on the third weekend of June. Bass also hopes to get the Alaska Railroad to establish a stop in Houston, further establishing the small community of approximately 2,000 residents as a visitor-friendly destination.
Bass, who started out as a grower, switched gears into the retail side of the industry after purchasing a neglected 5-acre parcel of land fronting the Parks Highway. Response from the community has been positive, according to Bass.
“The property was disgusting, it had lots of cars, building materials, a couple of trailer houses. People in Houston and the Valley, when they looked at it, it was just gross. I got the property and cleaned it all up, then I opened the dispensary in 2017,” Bass said. “They were happy that it was all cleaned up and nice and beautiful, and they were happy that they could get good quality product at a good price.
Bass noted that he didn’t hire a contractor to do the work.
“I literally built it myself. My brother came and wired it and there were a couple of different phases, but I was cutting boards, I made the plans on it, I’m the builder,” Bass said with pride, adding that none of that work would have been possible before he started using cannabis.
“I’m 100% disabled, alright? I have multiple sclerosis. I was in a wheelchair, I could’t even move my hands, I could barely even have conversations. My eyeball was pointed west and I couldn’t see because my vein was so swollen. Marijuana did not fix me, marijuana did not make me better, but what it did is it put me back in homeostasis so my body could fix itself,” Bass said before going into further detail about his battle with the debilitating disease.
“What I did is I learned and I said, ‘What is multiple sclerosis?’ It’s inflammation. So I said, ‘What’s the worst thing for inflammation?’ Added sugar. So I stopped eating it. I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t drink soda — I drink water. No coffee, no caffeine, no dairy, no nothing. That gave me new energy for life, and that’s how I built all of this stuff, and I can have the life I have now," Bass said. “Let me kind of explain it for a second. I wanted people to feel the kind of energy that I did from marijuana, because it will help you medically better than any opiate, better than any pill out there. I may need to eventually, but I don’t take any MS medication right now. I feel 100% better now than I was then, and it was the marijuana that got me to a space where my mind could think enough to process and make myself better. That’s what marijuana does. It’s 100% holistic and spiritual. And guess what? It works, and I’m here.
Bass’ personal experience with the health benefits of weed drove his decisions when deciding the retail store’s hours.
“These are the big points: We’re open 21 hours a day, seven days a week, until 5 am. That's what's legal, alright? Otherwise I’d be open 24 hours a day. Number two, it’s bringing down the hard drug addictions in my community, because at night time when people are having withdrawals they’re having problems, because they can’t just call up the pot dealer and be sleeping all day. But if you have a weed store open at midnight, you’re going! It’s a no brainer to me, and that’s what I did and I stood on it.”
Houston Grass Station's logo and building style are a deliberate reference to it's location, according to Bass.
"I wanted the logo to look like a train because the railroad is behind the dispensary and the campground. The highway’s on one side and railroad’s on the other side of the property, so I wanted the logo to look like a train but still look like an old school, hot rod kind of thing. And that’s why I wanted to make the store look kind of old school like it does," Bass said.
Bass opened the campground in 2018 and has hosted multiple music festivals there, many of them featuring big name rappers such as B-Legit and YuckMouth, formerly of The Luniz. Bass plans to expand accommodations with the addition of 10 cabins and a bathroom facility to replace the porte-potties currently in place.
Houston Grass Station sells a wide range of products including as flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles and drinkables; vape pens, pipes, and bongs of various shapes and sizes; and cool logo wear. Bass said he likes to feature local growers and offers quality products at consumer friendly prices.
“Our really shining, what everybody loves and are freaking out about thing is our $1 half-gram joints and $110 ounces. For real. All day long, while supplies last. We have 1-gram oil carts for $50 a gram, all day, every day, we have 1-gram diamonds and shatter, all $50 a gram. We get our edibles from Baked Alaska and for drinkables we have Red Run Hashade,” Bass said, going on to extoll the virtues of the Kenai-based grower and cannabis manufacturer’s products. Red Run’s “Baller Joints” — some of which pack a whopping 500 to 600 mg of THC — are particular customer favorite, according to Bass.
“Those baller joints from Red Run, holy shit we can’t keep on the shelves, literally. They have diamonds, some of them have oil, some of them have added terps — they’re all over the place,” Bass enthused. “If somebody’s smoking them on a medical basis, you don’t give a fuck about Vicodin anymore. You understand what I’m telling you? You don’t give a fuck. That’s why I’m pushing them. They have them all the way down to $7, too. The baller joints are where it’s at.”