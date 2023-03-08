The Alaska Court System is getting done what the Legislature couldn’t in recent years: Taking convictions for marijuana-related crimes that are no longer illegal off the state’s public online database.

In February, the Alaska Supreme Court approved a rule change to remove all records for convictions for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana when a person was 21 or older — what is currently allowed under the voter-approved Ballot Measure 2 that passed in 2014 and was implemented in 2015 — from the online court system database CourtView. The change is set to go into effect on May 1.