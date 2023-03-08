The Alaska Court System is getting done what the Legislature couldn’t in recent years: Taking convictions for marijuana-related crimes that are no longer illegal off the state’s public online database.
In February, the Alaska Supreme Court approved a rule change to remove all records for convictions for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana when a person was 21 or older — what is currently allowed under the voter-approved Ballot Measure 2 that passed in 2014 and was implemented in 2015 — from the online court system database CourtView. The change is set to go into effect on May 1.
The change has been long requested by advocates, who worry that such convictions appearing on the easily searchable CourtView can be a hinderance to finding housing or employment. The action doesn’t seal or expunge the records, and still allows the convictions to come up through background checks or by visiting the courthouse in-person.
The action also only applies to an estimated 750 cases where marijuana possession was the only conviction in the criminal case. Cases where the possession was tacked onto an assault charge, for example, will still be visible.
Nancy Meade, the general counsel for the Alaska Court System, said the changes came as part of the Alaska Supreme Court’s regular review of court rules and that the court system already bars some legal actions from appearing in online searches, such as requests for protective orders in cases of domestic violence and stalking.
"The court periodically looks at its administrative rules to make sure they're still fulfilling their purpose. This one in particular (the administrative rule dealing with publication of certain cases) has been amended a number of times as the court recognizes another category of cases that should not appear on the public version of CourtView,” she said. “That's what this Supreme Court order does — cases where somebody is convicted only of possessing an ounce or less of marijuana and they were over 21 at the time of that offense, which is exactly the conduct that was decriminalized by the voters back in 2015, will no longer appear on CourtView. The court decided after eight years it's time for that category of cases to be removed from CourtView."
The Legislature has had legislation that would accomplish a similar thing in recent years, with one such bill passing the House with wide bipartisan support before coming up short in the Senate. Upon hearing the news of the court change, several legislators said they were still interested in pursuing the legislation as it’d guarantee the change would continue.
One such backer is Anchorage Republican Rep. Stanley Wright, whose House Bill 28 was heard in the House Judiciary Committee on March 1. Wright’s legislation would cover the court change and also limit the convictions from coming up in basic background checks performed by the Department of Public Safety. He told the committee during the hearing that he believes strongly that people should be given a second chance.
"I think right now a bill like this can give folks an opportunity to reach their full potential. Right now, they're being held back by some low-level infraction and they can't get jobs, they get stopped at the door whenever they try to apply for things to try to take care of their families," he said. "This is an opportunity to help them further their lives and reach their full potential.”
Both the court rule change and Wright’s legislation ran into opposition from far-right Republican legislators on the committee, who worried that an employer might hire someone who has a prior conviction. Eagle River Republican Rep. Jamie Allard incorrectly accused the legislation of being expungement, which it’s not, and likened it to lying and wondered what would happen if the state legalized heroin.
"Do you think it's fair that we expunge all their records, too, because perhaps they can't get a job?" Allard asked. "They do have a criminal record, they did commit that crime when it was illegal and I don't know if it's so fair that we expunge everybody's records."
Wright replied at that hearing that people with these convictions have long since paid their debt to society and do not deserve to be punished for their actions.
“I’d like to say once you pay your debt to society, it shouldn’t be held over your head for the rest of your life. Especially if now it’s legal,” he said. “Those are some of the things that hold people back, and these are people who don’t have a lot of options. … Once you pay your debt to society, you shouldn’t be marked for the rest of your life.”