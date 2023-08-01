Growing up in Haines, brothers Jordan and Austin Badger learned early on the it can be difficult to support oneself in Southeast Alaska. With his engineering degree, Austin kept himself busy, while Jordan worked as a welder. Austin said they were getting by well enough, but by 2018, “Jordan was looking for another option.”
“I had this building and was looking for more income for it,” Jordan explained. “I wanted to find something that could support me in Haines.” That something turned out to be Dandelion, the second cannabis shop in that small community at the northern tip of Lynn Canal. The brothers quietly opened the doors on May 10, “and we’ve been open every day since then,” Jordan said.
Jordan had bought the building, which contains both retail space and apartments, in 2018, and by 2020, the brothers were laying plans to open a shop on the ground level. With legal cannabis by then a thriving industry in Alaska, “I think the idea took root,” Austin said.
For the Badger brothers, who had no prior experience in retail, every piece of the operation required that they develop new skills. Be it working through state regulations, matching inventory to consumer demand, or simply getting product onto their shelves, it’s been a matter of figuring it out as they go along.
“It’s been a ton of learning,” Austin said. “But that’s also made it pretty exciting and fun.”
As with all cannabis shops, as well as any other business, there were a lot of steps required just to reach opening day. Jordan said they needed to get the approval of the fire marshal first, confirming that the building was safe for both retail on its ground floor and residential tenants in the upstairs apartments.
“Once that went through,” he said, “the marijuana side was pretty straightforward.”
Jordan hired a lawyer to handle the state and municipal licensing paperwork while he concentrated on preparing building the interior of his shop. “There wasn’t a whole lot of construction that needed to happen,” he said.
The space he planned to open in was vacant, and his and Austin’s goal was to develop it into an inviting atmosphere that customers would want to frequent.
“We tried to make it open, a little spacious, and have a clean, light look,” he said.
The Badgers had their display cases made locally, but their next challenge was filling them. Haines is out of the way even by Alaska standards. Transportation options are limited and costly. Fortunately they could turn to two other relatively new local cannabis businesses, cultivator Flower Mountain Farms, and Happy Valley, a recently opened edibles manufacturer, for their initial supply of product. Additionally, they’re carrying cannabis grown by Coyote and Toad in nearby Skagway.
While working with nearby businesses lowers transportation expenses, it also embeds Dandelion deeper in the community.
“It feels good to sell local products,” Austin said, though he stressed that this was not intended as criticism of companies further afield in Alaska, which they also do business with. “And it makes it easy to sell, because people really seem to get behind local product.”
Many of their other items come from Southeast companies as well, including Green Elephant and Top Hat, both located in the state’s capital city. Austin said that broader region where many of their suppliers are based feels like home to him.
“Maybe there’s some camaraderie between the two northern Lynn Canal communities,” he said. “And Juneau also feels pretty danged local.”
Items from growers and manufacturers elsewhere in Alaska are also finding their way to Dandelion’s shelves.
“We’re getting a little more comfortable with how product is moved around the state,” Austin said about bringing in things like Lady Grey edibles, which they stock. “I think that we’re getting there.”
Fortunately the brothers have found that their friendly working relationships with other local businesses have helped them find the best ways around the logistical challenges of simply getting product into Haines.
“That’s another part where the marijuana community has been supportive,” Jordan said, noting that they’ve been able to split transportation costs with Flower Mountain Farms and Happy Valley, saving themselves and their customers money in the process.
As their intended launch date neared, the Badgers decided to forego a grand opening, Austin said, because they were concerned they wouldn’t be able to have enough product available if there was a surge of customers.
“As everyone knows, this stuff is pretty expensive. So we took the advice of a shop in Skagway, Remedy Shop, that recommended starting small, get some stuff in the shop, and building from there, which was really helpful advice.”
This allowed the brothers to ease into the operation while learning the ropes.
“We opened the doors without any fanfare,” Austin continued. The morning they started doing business, they simply put up a banner, turned on the open sign, “and people came in, but not in an overwhelming volume. So I think it was a healthy way to start.”
For Haines residents, it was the reopening of a retail space that has hosted several different businesses and other enterprises, and thus offers memories for those stopping by. Austin said people will come in and say things like, “I remember when this was the old Radio Shack,” or “wasn’t this the old Jehovah’s Witness church?”
“It’s kind of this funny building, because everybody has some story from it,” he said.
“On the community level, people have been super supportive of us,” Austin continued. “Even people that don’t consume marijuana or marijuana products will come in just to say hey, and look at the shop.” The borough has also been supportive he added. “Haines has the ability to get behind businesses and let them thrive.”
All of this has added up to a strong local environment for the brothers to learn the ins and outs of their first ever retail establishment of any sort. Among the lessons they’ve learned, Austin said, is that “if we can test the product, it’s that much more valuable to the customer and that much easier to sell. Which I guess is uber obvious, but without the retail experience, we didn’t realize how valuable that would be.”
Even though they’ve had to learn on the job, Austin said their hard work and dedication to creating a local business that people will want to frequent is paying off.
“We’ve tried to make it a welcoming shop,” he said. “We’ve had people come in and say, ‘this is my favorite place in town,’ which I didn’t expect.”
He said customers have remarked on the shops warm environment, which he has found moving. “I didn’t expect opening a weed shop to be emotional.”