Growing up in Haines, brothers Jordan and Austin Badger learned early on the it can be difficult to support oneself in Southeast Alaska. With his engineering degree, Austin kept himself busy, while Jordan worked as a welder. Austin said they were getting by well enough, but by 2018, “Jordan was looking for another option.”

“I had this building and was looking for more income for it,” Jordan explained. “I wanted to find something that could support me in Haines.” That something turned out to be Dandelion, the second cannabis shop in that small community at the northern tip of Lynn Canal. The brothers quietly opened the doors on May 10, “and we’ve been open every day since then,” Jordan said.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.