Spending nearly $100 on an ashtray sounds ludicrous, right? Well, what if it’s a really nicely designed ashtray that comes with a matching saucer and vase? And what if it’s designed by weed-loving actor Seth Rogen?
Ok, yeah, it still sounds a little ridiculous, but let me assure you that it really is a great little ashtray and a perfect splurgy addition to your arsenal of smoking gadgets. I was gifted the set for my birthday after my adoration of Rogen — which started back with “40-Year-Old Virgin” — was rekindled with the audiobook version of his new collection of essays, “Yearbook,” and have used it regularly for about a month.
First, it’s clear that a hardcore stoner has spent a heckuva lot of time thinking about what would make an ideal ashtray. Instead of the typical dish design, it’s about the same diameter as a bottle of beer with a scooped rest for your joint and a deep well for ashes that won’t spill unless you’re getting wild. The size makes it easy to putter around with it in-hand, almost as if you’re just sipping on a beer at a barbecue.
In addition to being a nice and functional ashtray, it also just looks really nice.
And, hey, that’s pretty much exactly what Rogen had in mind according to description included in the box, which explains that he came up with the idea while tagging along to a pottery lesson with his wife.
“I realized that I probably interact with ashtrays more than almost any other object throughout any given day. And I have a lot of thoughts about what they should consist of: an ample notch to rest what I’m smoking, so it’s easy to pick up and put down, a deep well to dispose of ashes, a secondary saucer to use as another ashtray or holder for matches or a lighter, and a little matching vase, because an ashtray should be a centerpiece, not something you make out of an old mug,” the description states.
Personally, I’ve found myself taking more time and care when rolling joints — and the practice has taken them from very bad to OK. As I’ve said before, there’s something nice about the ritual of getting hands-on with the weed you’re smoking, from grinding up flower, rolling a joint and taking your time smoking it. It makes the whole process more thoughtful and a bit more of a treat, something to look forward to and relax with.
And the vase, which is really a vase for flowers, has been a nice addition to my home office, making picking flowers from the garden to brighten up the office a nice perk.
Is that all possible without a $95 ashtray set, you ask?
Totally, but then I wouldn’t get to show off my Seth Rogen-designed ashtray to my buddies. But deep down, I believe it's worth spending a little more on stuff you'll be using all the time, like kitchen knives, mattresses and, as it turns out, ashtrays.
Ashtray Set by Seth in Sand (also available in Moss), $95 from Houseplant.com
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com