Spending nearly $100 on an ashtray sounds ludicrous, right? Well, what if it’s a really nicely designed ashtray that comes with a matching saucer and vase? And what if it’s designed by weed-loving actor Seth Rogen?

Ok, yeah, it still sounds a little ridiculous, but let me assure you that it really is a great little ashtray and a perfect splurgy addition to your arsenal of smoking gadgets. I was gifted the set for my birthday after my adoration of Rogen — which started back with “40-Year-Old Virgin” — was rekindled with the audiobook version of his new collection of essays, “Yearbook,” and have used it regularly for about a month.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage.