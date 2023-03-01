Over the course of writing for Alaska Cannabist, I’ve had the great privilege of having growers, manufacturers and retailers open their doors to show me the inner workings of the industry. Each visit to a grow, a lab, a kitchen or the pre-roll room at a retail store has shed new and interesting light at the state of Alaska’s recreational cannabis industry and how it’s changed over the years.
In my latest visit, the folks at Uncle Herb’s opened their doors to me, which was exciting not just because they’ve reached the rarified air of a retailer with four locations — with a fifth on the near horizon — but because their East Anchorage location is my friendly neighborhood pot shop.
I’ve been doing most of my regular shopping at the Uncle Herb’s Boniface location since moving to East Anchorage. At first it was because it was close and had competitive prices on flower, but after a while I started to come back because the budtenders always had a good recommendation for when I, as is frequently the case, have no idea of what I want.
And, judging by the shop taking home best retail shop in the Anchorage Press’ final people’s choice awards along with taking first and second place for best budtenders, it seems like I’m not alone.
Asked about the company’s success and continued growth, Uncle Herb’s Operations Manager Kevin Edwards credited owner Lloyd Stiassny.
“He’s definitely been the drive behind that. He sees there’s a lot of continued opportunities where other people see some frustrations. A lot of it is community engagement and getting your name and brand out there,” he said. “We also focus on really connecting with the community and finding areas that are still under-represented. This East Anchorage location is a perfect example of that. When we popped up, it was one of the first stores out here.”
Growth
Uncle Herb’s is set to be the first — or close to first, depending on timing — retail operation with four storefronts in Alaska when they open their newest location in South Anchorage, at the home of the old batting cages, by the time this magazine hits shelves. It’ll join the East Anchorage store, the original Anchorage store on Arctic Spur and a location in Homer.
In early February, contractors were busy putting the final touches on the retail footprint with subway tile going up on one wall and slatwall going onto another to help showcase as many products as possible. While it might be easy to blend into the mixture of business and industrial buildings in the area, the new shop stands out on King Street with a tall, colorful building accompanied by the impossible-to-miss batting cages.
While they were doing construction during 2022, they kept running the batting cages — which Edwards noted came with a steep learning curve — and said they hope to keep it open in some fashion moving forward. And if it doesn’t work out, he said, they’d look into giving the equipment away to someone who could put them to use.
“Not every kid can be a hockey star,” he joked.
Giving and community outreach has been a key component of Uncle Herb’s identity, said Edwards. A promotion that exchanged discounted pre-rolls for canned food raised more than 2 tons of food for the local soup kitchen. They’ve also participated in the Covenant House Alaska’s annual sleep out and directly donated to the charities in the area. With ongoing food security issues in the city, Edwards said they might restart the canned food drive.
“We’re a community-focused organization,” Edwards said, explaining that they hope to normalize recreational cannabis while also being a contributing part of the community. “We’re not trying to be loud, but we want to have a presence.”
Already, Uncle Herb’s is busy at work with its fifth retail location in Soldotna and they hope to have that open by the end of the year.
Owner Lloyd Stiassny said that early on in their work, they formed a lot of connections with growers and other operators on the Kenai Peninsula, so it’s become their main focus outside of Anchorage for expansion. He said he likes the new and lasting connections with others in the industry, and seeks to support others who are passionate about what they do.
“Part of the reason that the retail footprint feels good is because we can support all these cottage industries in a very meaningful way. It would have been easy, and you see others doing it, to be vertically integrated, where they’re in concentrates, edibles, bigger grows and requiring bigger grows. Whether that’s a good strategy over the long run is hard to say, but it obviously puts their product on the shelf and takes away space for the little guy,” he said. “That’s where my heart is, is to support folks who are really passionate about the industry and really try to give them visibility and a place to consider home.”
Uncle Herb’s does have its own limited grow operation in Alaskan Herb Garden, which has become popular for strains like Garlic Breath. The new South Anchorage location will also have its own very limited grow room that Edwards said will basically serve as their laboratory to test new strains and potentially serve as a location to grow clones.
The industry has also greatly matured since businesses opened their doors, which Aaron Stiassny, the son of Lloyd Stiassny and the general manager of Uncle Herb’s, said has made doing business that much easier. He’s also been involved in helping shape the state’s next steps on marijuana policy as a member of the governor’s special task force on recreational cannabis.
“The market has been unpredictable with the uncertainty in the risk in cannabis. I think the business is way more stable than it was in 2018 or 2019, when we had deliveries at any hour, and it was just not a normal business. Business owners and managers had to go above and beyond, and it’s become more stable in terms of just how we do business with vendors and have products that we know land on said days,” he said.
Powered by people
At the end of the day, though, Lloyd Stiassny was clear that the key to Uncle Herb’s success is one thing: The people who’ve brought creativity, new ideas and hard work to the business.
“It’s not easy to grow, right? So, of course we started out small and we didn’t know what the industry would provide. We are a family business, but we couldn’t grow without an incredible staff and the only reason we’ve been able to mature and grow is because the folks that we’ve brought into this business and those who have helped us to elevate,” he said. “Truly, I think we consider ourselves — all of us — family now. It wouldn’t happen without really capable people; you wouldn’t even think about expanding.”
Some of those folks include Christian Lacanlale, the manager for the Boniface location who has helped shape the vibe of the store and is currently overseeing a move to a space a few doors down that’s larger and has room for vendor demonstrations and community events. Both he and Edwards said they hope that some of their apparel and logos eventually gets the same everyday treatment that hoodies from Homer's Salty Dog Saloon are, where it's less about cannabis or alcohol and more about a brand that reflects the state.
“That’s what we’re trying to do with our brand,” he said, “So you see not only a cannabis shop but also see the community and Alaska as well.”
Take a moment to chat with the budtenders at Uncle Herb’s and you’ll find a ton of passion and knowledge about cannabis. With a little bit of a lull between customer rushes, I got a chance to talk pot with Uncle Herb’s Boniface budtender Juan Cruzaley, who was recognized as budtender of the year by Anchorage Press, and budtender Syrinity Felix. We chatted about our favorite methods of smoking and the types of highs they produce, before Cruzaley showed me the Puffco Proxy (a review of which you can find in this edition’s Gadget Corner) and I left with plenty of ideas for later editions.
When asked about his recognition as budtender of the year, Cruzaley said he’s a people person who just wants to help.
“Personally, I feel like it’s about giving people what they want even if they come in not knowing what they want,” he said. “A lot of people might come in a bad mood or are having a bad day, but leave with a smile. That’s the coolest part.”