Alaskans voted to allow the recreational sale and use of cannabis products back in 2014. One of the main benefits to buyers of legal cannabis over the old black market is market transparency and product safety. The Alaska Marijuana Control Board implemented product testing and tracking regulations, along with labeling standards to make good on voter intent. But with multiple testing laboratories, questions over the accuracy of the potency testing, and every shop making their own labels, how effective is the overall system at putting the casual cannabis user at ease with reliable information? To put these questions to the test, I went out on a cold, dark evening in Fairbanks to find out: how old is the product on the shelves; how accurate are the test reports and individual product labels; and what can buyers do to make an informed purchase?
Methods
I picked the stores as randomly as I could, though the hour meant that at least one store was closed when I went shopping. I visited three stores all on a Sunday night, thinking that I would find the oldest possible product that way. Two of the stores were deli-style, with the product packaged with the customer present, and the third store was á la carte, selling pre-packaged product.
I picked the products randomly, though for analytical purposes I selected only flower and not any pre-rolled joints whose age would’ve been difficult to assess. I acted just as a normal buyer would, with one exception: I asked to see the test results for each product after the budtender had placed my selections on the counter. Picking the strains wasn’t easy, but I tried to stick to strains that I knew, avoided selecting products with both the highest and lowest THC content, and avoided THC/CBD hybrids. I also avoided product grown by the stores themselves or by a cultivation partner — my theory being that the oldest product in the store is likely to be from a different cultivator.
I matched up all testing data with label data to ensure that the labels described the same product as the testing report — all data matched, with package labels in the same number sequence as the test sample package label. Next, I analyzed each product under a 2x magnification lens and built a homemade microscope to take a look at the trichomes, which are the tiny THC-oil bearing parts of the flower, aka bud. The microscope I built used a 2x zoom lens from a camcorder, reversed, plus a magnifying glass. Though high levels of magnification were possible using that setup, I got clearer results using a smartphone camera with a 64 megapixel sensor without any external magnification. So I used the microscope to analyze the bud structure, but I photographed the buds without any external magnification.
I calibrated my microscope by using a bud that I had hanging around that I knew was about a year old, and looked at one other bud that was about 6 months old. Storage conditions matter a lot to the degradation of trichomes so the microscopy test isn’t very accurate in determining age, but it let me have a look at the structure of the bud to see if there was obvious oxidation of the trichomes. To test for over drying, I handled the buds lightly, turning five revolutions between thumb and forefinger to simulate normal handling and noted the percentage of bud mass that dropped onto a scale (we chemists refer to a scale as a mass balance). None of the samples had a significant amount of the mass fall off as crumbs, including the year-old, over-dried experimental control standard, or constant, but I did notice that the older buds were much harder while the fresher buds were more pliable.
Findings
All of the individual product labels matched the test data that I was shown, so cannabis retailers seem to be keeping their paperwork in good order overall. The oldest product I purchased had a test date from June, so the bud was at least 6 months old. One unexpected result was that all of the product from the deli-style stores was younger than the product from the á la carte store, with each of the three á la carte products older than the oldest product from the deli-style store. The deli samples averaged 83 days old while the pre-filled, á la carte samples averaged 208 days old.
One difference among the product labels was the presence of the name of the harvest batch on the products from one store, with the other two stores not including the harvest batch on the label. Though I was able to make a reasonable correlation between the control number on the package label and the control number on the test sample, having the harvest batch (with date) written on the package label took the guesswork out of determining when the product was harvested. Since there is no regulatory limit on the amount of time between harvest and testing, I especially appreciated the clarity of having the harvest batch ID and date on the product itself.
The sole sample from the first deli-style store was only 28 days old. Interestingly, all samples with both harvest and testing dates on the label allowed a little less than one month for the curing process, so cultivators don’t seem to be rushing their product to market.
Inspection under the microscope revealed that the older samples had a cloudier, less distinct bud structure overall while the younger samples had trichomes that were easier to distinguish, with more visible structure on the orange hairs. The basic sample attribute data in summarized in Table 1.
The microscope analysis wasn’t a very good way to judge the age of the buds, but based on overall inspection, the test data provided by the stores seemed to match up with my overall impression on the age of the product. I see no evidence that stores are keeping old product around and using newer test results to cover their tracks. However, this sample is a small subset of the product on the market, so it’s possible that some stores could be selling older product, especially if they don't print the harvest date on the label.
Conclusions
The State’s tracking and testing systems seem to be working as designed. There was no obvious aging of even the oldest buds, so stores and cultivators seem to be taking storage and product quality seriously. One of the factors that may influence the pliability test, where I found that fresher buds weren’t as hard as the older buds, was that one of the deli-style stores used moisture packs in every jar where the other two stores didn’t. Overall, the product quality is very high — no pun intended — and I would feel safe enjoying any of the seven products I evaluated. I noted that the deli-style stores tended to have a smaller square footage than the á la carte store, but the budtenders had my product packaged up a little quicker, so deli-style doesn’t seem to increase the waiting time — a least on a Sunday night. Alaska’s cannabis regulatory system took a while to get up and running, but it seems to be working as many had hoped. I think we can all feel pretty confident in our safety when buying on the legal market. Choosing a reputable cannabis retailer and looking at the laboratory test results can provide added peace of mind to the high-level consumer (pun very much embraced).