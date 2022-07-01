While many non-cannabis smokers have heard of the biggest stoner holiday of the year on 4/20, few people are familiar with its lesser known cousin — 7/10.
The decade-old cannabis holiday falls on July 10 and celebrates highly potent cannabis concentrates, which are usually consumed through the process of dabbing.
“You know, 7/10 is just oil upside down, so it’s become kind of the 4/20 term for dabbers,” said Kyle Dougherty, lab manager at Good Titrations. “It’s recognized within the cannabis community … but there’s not the same level of participation throughout the world.”
Dabs are highly concentrated forms of hash oil that come in a variety of forms including diamonds, wax, shatter, and crumble. The process of dabbing occurs at extremely high temperatures — 400 °F to 600 °F — compared to traditional flower, which is smoked around 350 °F.
Dabs can be consumed using dab rigs, electronic rigs and dab pens.
“With dabs, you're kind of vaporizing it more than you are combusting it,” Dougherty said.
Dab rigs are water pipes that function much like a traditional bong, however, rather than a bowl for flower, a rig has a nail for dabs. The nail is then heated with a torch to reach the high temperatures needed to dab. An electronic rig allows consumers to directly control the temperature of the dab.
Dabbing made its debut in 2010 when hash oil first hit the cannabis market, but the process has evolved in recent years.
“The dab rigs as they call them, the e-rigs ... and the dab pens, none of that had been invented yet, so basically the way you had to smoke was you had to put the hash onto your flower and consume it that way,” Dougherty explained. “It just kind of evolved over time.”
While the texture, consistency and THC percentage of dabs varies, the process of making them is largely the same. Dabs are most commonly made by combining butane and flower, according to Dougherty
“We soak [flower] in butane, and then we filter it,” Dougherty said. “Then we filter it again over those fancy powders and we cook out the butane. So what's left is basically just the terpenes and the cannabinoids.”
Diamonds are made through the same process and the extract is placed in a machine, called a diamond miner, which creates crystallized cannabinoids. The solid concentrate contains roughly 99% THC, and is more potent than other dabs such as wax and shatter.
Shatter is typically gold and has a brittle consistency that breaks apart when handled. The concentrate ranges from 60-90% THC.
“You're taking that crude oil and when you spread it out, you just try to agitate it as little as possible while still being able to remove all the butane,” Dougherty explained. “You're left with a nice, shiny product that we call shatter.”
“The only difference between that and something like a wax or a crumble, is with the crumble, you would use a higher level heat and more agitation,” he added.
Increasing popularity
While the concept of smoking dabs may feel intimidating to novice cannabis users, many people prefer it over more traditional methods. Dabbing allows users to consume cannabis in a flavorful, fast and discreet way.
“You're able to control temperatures, which means you're able to control a better range of flavor and taste … that's definitely one of the reasons I think people like it,” Dougherty said. “You're gonna take away a lot of the plant flavor.”
Because dabbing allows the consumer to inhale a concentrated vapor rather than smoke, the method is cleaner and less harsh for users lungs than traditional smoking methods. Cannabis users feel the effects of dabbing faster than other methods of consumption.
“With dabs, you kind of vaporize it more than you are combusting it, which for some people can be easier on the lungs,” Dougherty explained. “For someone who is not … an experienced dab smoker, the rules are the same as always — low and slow.”
“I prefer dabs over smoking conventional flower during the daytime because it doesn't make me sleepy,” he added.
For those interested in celebrating 7/10, Dougherty recommends checking out Good Titrations’ waxes, diamonds and oils.
“Our winterized oil offers a good introduction to oil because it contains all the natural cannabis terpines still,” he said. “If you're looking for something more discrete and something a little bit more flavorful non-cannabis wise, definitely go for the distillate. It's a good high percentage.”
Cannabis stores eager to get in on the stoner holiday fun plan to offer deals on wax, shatter, oil and other concentrate products.
“I know we run specials at our store, that's for sure,” Dougherty said.