Woman Meditating
by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

Marijuana and meditation are kindred spirits in a way. People use both separately to find a sense of peace, tranquility and the feeling of being present in the moment. Marijuana has also infused itself into many forms of meditation over the years.

Weed has spiritual roots in meditation that date back to some of the oldest meditating civilizations. In fact, according to VICE, “The Vedas—historical texts written in India around 1500 BC—name cannabis as one of the five sacred plants.”

Alaska Cannabist has partnered with The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle and entertainment platform featuring coverage of cannabis, culture, comedy, food, drink, edibles and more.