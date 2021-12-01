Vaping cannabis has become just as popular as rolling a blunt or taking a bong hit in recent years. Part of the reason for this is because there are so many different forms of vaporizing the compound. Additionally, vaping cannabis offers a level of convenience that’s hard to top.
For people who are just beginning to familiarize themselves with the world of vaping cannabis products, some of the terminology can get confusing. That’s especially the case when determining whether it’s best to go with a vape pen or a wax pen. While a vape pen can be used with any cartridge with 510 threading, wax pens require users to have their own concentrates to use with the device. Here are some other key differences between vaping cartridges and raw concentrates.
Vaping Concentrates are messier
One of the biggest differences between vaping raw concentrates and vaping THC cartridges is the fact that cartridges are essentially plug and play. After affixing it to the battery, users are ready to find the temp that works for them and begin taking hits from their device. Concentrates are a different story. In order to properly vape concentrates, users must apply their concentrates directly into the pen itself, which can leave excess residue behind if not done properly. Another downfall is that sometimes the pen may not burn the concentrates all the way, which leaves behind sticker residue that is difficult to clean.
Vaping cartridges means consuming potentially harmful chemicals
Although vaping THC cartridges is easier for many cannabis users, vaping concentrates has increased in popularity for good reason. While the primary ingredient in vape cartridges is THC distillate, there are numerous ingredients that they’re cut with ingredients like coconut oil and other potentially harmful ingredients like heavy metals. Vaping concentrates, on the other hand, provides consumers with the opportunity to consume pure concentrates, free of any additives. The fact that the individual consumer adds the concentrate themselves provides more peace of mind that the product they’re consuming is safer for consumption than potentially harmful cartridges.
Vaping concentrates require more maintenance
Since consumers who choose to vape concentrates instead of cartridges are able to use more sophisticated devices than those who vape cartridges, they often are left to perform more maintenance than their counterparts who rely on disposable vape pens with 510 threading. When regularly using a wax pen to vape concentrates, consumers should be aware that they’ll likely need to replace parts of their device, like the atomizer and the coil. That can be a tricky process depending on the type of wax pen. Consumers who prefer to vape THC cartridges don’t have to worry about much maintenance with their devices since they can simply discard their pen and get a new one once it starts to show signs of decline.
While most people think there’s no big difference between vaping concentrates and THC cartridges, there are a few key characteristics that help to tell them apart. This can make life easier when trying to determine whether it’s smarter to purchase a wax pen with the ability to vaporize concentrates or a vape pen just for cartridges.