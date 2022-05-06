TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning cut a three-goal deficit to one in the third period before allowing two empty-net goals in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Amalie Arena.
The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series two games to one heading into Game 4 Sunday in Tampa.
Morgan Rielly and Colin Blackwell scored in the first 10 minutes of the game and David Kampf found the back of the net just under six minutes into the second period to stake Toronto to a 3-0 lead.
Ross Colton put the Lightning on the board with a power-play goal with nine minutes remaining in the period, and Ondrej Palat made it a one-goal game with more than 14 minutes remaining.
Tampa Bay continued to pressure the Toronto net the rest of the way, but Jack Campbell stood tall in net and Ilya Mikheyev scored twice into an empty net to seal the win for the Maple Leafs.