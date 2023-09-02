10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 2013— An oil tanker crashed and flipped on the Denali Highway on Saturday after noon.
Roger Ketzler, 56, of Nenana, was driving a 1999 International tanker truck west toward the Parks Highway carrying diesel fuel and heating oil when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.
Ketzler veered offthe road near 136 Mile Denali Highway, outside Cantwell. The truck careened into the south side ditch and rolled over.
Trooper said Ketzler appeared to have been driving too close to the edge of the roadway, causing him to lose control ofthe truck. He was not wearing a seat belt. Ketzler was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and cited for not wear- ing a seat belt and failure to exercise due care.
The rollover cracked the tanker’s hull, allowing oil to leak onto the scene. The Cantwell Fire Department, which responded to the crash scene, was reportedly able to stem the flow of oil from the leak until extra help could arrive.
Nenana Heating Services responded to the scene and pumped what remained of the oil into a new' truck and began cleaning the scene.
Troopers said they are unsure how much oil was spilled in the crash. The Department of Environmental Con servation was notified of the leak and agreed to respond to the scene.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1998— Fairbanks teachers gave a
tepid response to their newly negotiated contract on Wednesday, with only 64 percent voting to ratify the document.
The vote left Fairbanks Education Association President Beth Aune shaken, but she said union voters succeeded in making their point with the lowest approval rate in memory.
"I think the message here is clear—teachers are not going to continue to accept minimal contracts," she said.
Aune said the 36 percent who rejected the document are the largest number of dissenters she has seen in her 22 years in the district. Normally, she said 80 percent or more have passed previous contracts.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1973— BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP)-Oil ministers of 10 Arab countries met in Kuwait today in a reported effort to draft a collective strategy to pressure the United States into pro-Israeli policies. The ministers /net under the auspices of the Organization of Arab Petroleum. Exporting Countries, Kuwait radio reported. Oil Minister Abdul Salem Atiki of Kuwait, who presided over the conference, made no mention of anti-U.S. oil plans in his public address to the opening session. After his talk, the minister's withdrew for closed-door meetings. Press reports from Egypt and Kuwait said use of Arab oil as a weapon in the Middle East conflict was the main item on the conference agenda. Atiki said the meetings will discuss a $500 million contract to build a drydock for oil tankers in the Persian Gulf island of Bahrain.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1948— LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 3.-I Six occupants of an army medium bomber of Barksdale Air Field in Louisiana were killed when the planecrashedandburnedirranIso- lated wooded area 18 miles cast of Little Rock last night. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept.
Bureau of Internal Revenue filed a $25,000 claim against actor and singer Tony Martin today, claiming that tie owes that much additional on his 1941 income tax. Martin is now serving in the Navy with the rating of Chief Specialist. The income tax claim would represent 16 years salary at his, present rate of pay.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1923—Practically the entire city of Yokohama is afire and numerous casualties occurred as a result of a conflagration which was caused by a severe earthquake at noon Saturday last, according to a message from the Japanese radio station at Iwaki to the local station of the Radio Corporation of America here. An earthquake lasting six minutes, and accompanied by an “up and down movement”, has interrupted telegraphic communication with Tokio. All the clocks here were seriously damaged Saturday by the quake, and it is feared that the Tokaido Rilway line has been seriously damaged, with immense dam age resulting in Tokio, Yokohama and Yugasha.
According to information received in Osaka, all the railway lines within a radius of IOO miles of Tokio are out of commission.