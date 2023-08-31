10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 2013— U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Saturday criticized President Barack Obama’s decision to seek congressional approval before taking military action against Syria over that nation’s reported use of chemical weapons against its citizens. Murkowski and other senators received an unclassified briefing about the Syria crisis on Saturday from Obama, who the same day announced his decision to pursue Congress’ backing. She and other Republican senators were invited to stay longer to hear from Secretary of State John Kerry, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and others.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1998— A birch bark moose call sat under the seat of Dave Greer’s airboat Monday as he prepared to launch the boat into the Tanana River at the Chena Pump campground.
He also had the top to a five- gallon bucket to brush against trees to imitate a bull moose raking brush with its antlers.
“It works great,” said Greer. “It sounds just like a bull.”
A rifle holder was attached to the seat. There was a case of Pepsi and assorted other camping gear stacked in the boat. A chain saw was sitting on the floor.“To quarter them up with,” declared Greer. “You get a nice, clean cut with a chain saw.”
Greer was going to the same spot he has been going for more than a decade, a place he and hunting bud dies refer to as “ The Secret Swamp,” because only a few people know it exists.
“It’s a little, bitty spot at the end of a field with a beaver lodge and a beaver pond,” said Greer. “There’s a creek that comes into it out of the south. I don’t even know if it has a name.” But to Greer, that spot is home away from home.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1973— JUNEAU (AP)-Gov. William A. Egan Friday confirmed reports that secret state-industry talks could produce an additional $100 million in annual tax revenue from the trans-Alaska pipeline. Egan said in an interview that "the overall gain could conceivably be in the neighborhood" of 100 million. Under existing state tax laws, Alaska expects to reap between 200 million and 500 million annually from North slope production, depending on market prices and the outcome ot an industry court challenge of the laws. Egan has said the state would realize additional millions of tax dollars from the closed-door negotiations. However, he declined to say Friday what ground the state might surrender to harvest the extra revenue. At the same time, the governor said he expected "hopefully in the next couple of weeks" to announce whether a special session of the legislature might be called to amend the 1972 tax and regulatory laws.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1948— Casting a weather eye at the pools in Fairbanks streets and lead- en skies overhead. Wildlife Agent Al Woodford pointed out that the hunt- ing season opens today, on ducks, as well as on big-game. This year's duck regulations are more lenient. There -re 10 additional days o f ' shooting allowed— from September 1 to November 9. There are more hours cf shooting allowed per day. Last year, it was from sunrise to 4 p.m. this year, it's from sunrise to sunset.
Last year, game birds could be possessed for only 20 days after the seasons close, this year it's 30 days. The daily bag limit on ducks remains at 10. The limit on geese has been reduced from three to two.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1923— However. much Harding may have been imoressed before going to Alaska with a general reorganization of Federal activities there, he came away very definitely of the opinion that he should suggest such not well considered, Secretary Wallace declared in a statement yesterday.
The Secretary said:
"Harding did not find any justification for the charges of muddling and mismanagement of public business by Federal agents in Alaska— neither did he find that the Alaskans themselves took any stock in such stories. He found various departments of the Government doing the exact kinds of work in Alaska hat are being done in the forty-eight States.